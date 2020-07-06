STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft girls basketball coach Brad DeWitt is taking a new position, but he won’t have to go far.
DeWitt was named head coach of the Cougars’ boys program, replacing Mike Gale who recently left Stuarts Draft to accept the athletic director post at Rockbridge County.
“It’s a very difficult decision given the success we’ve had with the girls,” DeWitt said. “But it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”
DeWitt was the girls basketball head coach for the past two seasons after spending two years as an assistant to James Carter.
“I’m excited at where the girls program is,” DeWitt said. “We built some great relationships with the girls and their families. I’ll be their biggest supporter.”
After graduating from college in 2011, DeWitt spent the first four seasons as an assistant boys coach at Waynesboro under the tutelage of his father, C. Jay.
“It was the right time and the right opportunity for me,” DeWitt added.
DeWitt also coaches as an assistant in football and is the boys tennis coach at Stuarts Draft. He feels that being on the football staff will help with building the boys basketball program.
Gale had implemented an exciting, but successful run-and-gun “system” for the Cougars, leading them to the state 2 tournament this past season. But DeWitt will implement his own system, without abandoning all of the elements of Gale’s.
“We still want to play fast and put up points,” DeWitt said. “The three-point shot has become a big part of high school basketball.”
Defensively, according to DeWitt, the Cougars will primarily play an aggressive man-to-man, with some pressing and some zone mixed in.
“The next steps are to develop a staff; talk to a lot of people and slowly get the players back into the program,” DeWitt said, citing the current health restrictions.
“Brad is very well organized, knowledgeable and well respected by both the faculty and students here at SDHS,” said Stuarts Draft athletic director Steve Hartley. “Brad will start very soon on gathering individuals to be a part of the program in the coaching capacity. Although SDHS has loved ‘the system’ over the past 10 years, and had some very knowledgeable individuals of ‘the system’ interviewed, our main obligation was to go with the person that checked as many of the boxes that will fulfill the needs of our student-athletes.”
Hartley now will begin the search process for a new girls basketball coach to replace DeWitt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.