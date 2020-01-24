BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap saw a 13-point cushion disappear Friday night but the Bison made the plays down the stretch to defeat Riverheads 59-56 in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.
“The other night against Wilson we got a big lead early and the guys managed the lead and led by double figures all night. Tonight I think they thought things were going to be the same way,” Gap head coach Chad Ward said. “Give Riverheads credit, they fought and took it to us in early in the fourth quarter. We called timeout, settled the guys down and they went back out and executed the game plan down the stretch.”
Gap opened up its 13-point lead early in the second quarter when Andrew Weatherman knocked down a 3-pointer for a 22-9 Bison advantage. The teams traded points until another 3-pointer, this one by Gap’s Tanner Rivenburg made the score 29-16. Riverheads closed the quarter with five straight points to trail by eight, 29-21, at the half.
The teams traded points throughout the third quarter and the lead was still eight, 43-35, when Blake Holden hit two free throws for Gap. Zach Adams scored just before the buzzer to pull Riverheads to within six, 43-37, heading into the fourth quarter.
The Gladiators opened the fourth quarter with a 14-5 run to take their first lead of the game.
Adams and Honor Robinson worked inside for two quick buckets to cut the lead to two, 43-41. Weatherman drained a 3-pointer for the Bison, but Adam Painter was fouled on a 3-point shot and made all three foul shots. Grant Painter then worked inside and converted a three-pointer play to put the Gladiators ahead, 47-46, with 5:13 left in the game. Robinson scored from in close and the Riverheads lead was three, 49-46.
Rivenburg hit two foul shots for the Bison, but Grant Painter scored after grabbing an offensive rebound to keep the Gladiators up by three points, 51-48.
Cameron Lyle then hit two foul shots and Weatherman drove inside for a bucket, putting Gap back on top, 52-51, and the Bison led the rest of the way.
Gap pushed its lead to four, 55-51, before Grant Painter scored after grabbing another offensive rebound, cutting the Gap lead to two, 55-53, with 27.3 seconds left in the game.
The Bison hit 4-of-6 foul shots in the closing seconds to secure the 59-56 victory.
Rivenburg scored 19 points to lead the Bison. Weatherman scored 15 points and Weston Smith added 13. “Tanner (Rivenburg) was really shooting the ball well early in the season, but then he kind of went into a slump for five or six games. He came out tonight and hit some really big shots for us.”
Grant Painter paced Riverheads with 20 points, followed by Adam Painter and Adams, each with 14 points.
“Grant (Painter) is a really good player,” Ward said. “We just wanted to make him work hard for every shot he got and we wanted to make him take some tough shots. Defensively, I felt like we did a pretty good job. Plus, I had us outrebounding them 39-27. Weston (Smith) got us some big offensive rebounds and for the most part we did a good job of limiting Riverheads’ second-chance opportunities.”
Buffalo Gap also won the junior varsity game, 58-52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.