BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap outscored Stonewall Jackson 22-11 in the fourth quarter Friday night as the Bison pulled away for a 66-45 win over the Generals in nondistrict boys’ basketball.
The victory was the first for the Bison after opening their season Wednesday with a 61-52 loss at Alleghany.
Andrew Weatherman sparked the Bison with 17 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Samuel Holden and Weston Smith each contributed 13.
Gap (1-1) is back home Tuesday for a visit from Bath County.
