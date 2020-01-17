BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap notched its first Shenandoah District boys basketball win the season Friday night after the Bison hung on to knock off the Staunton Storm 61-56.
The Bison led 26-25 at the break and increased the lead to 41-36 going to the final quarter. Gap managed to pull out the victory despite getting outscored by the Storm 21-20 in the fourth quarter.
Javon Battle and Ethan Painter combined to score all 21 of the Storm’s fourth-quarter points. Battle, who finished with a game-high 25 points, had 12 in the period, while Painter had nine as he finished with 11 for the game.
For the Bison, Andrew Weatherman led the way with 17 points, while Weston Smith tallied 13 and Cameron Lyle 12.
Gap (10-3, 1-1) travels to county rival Wilson Memorial on Tuesday. Staunton (5-5, 1-1) also hits the road to Riverheads.
Staunton won the jayvee game 54-39.
