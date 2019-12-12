BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap cruised to its fourth straight victory Thursday night after the Bison whipped the Covington Cougars 72-56 in nondistrict boys’ basketball.
The Bison led 13-6 after the first period and extended the advantage to 30-22 at the break. Cameron Lyle led Gap’s first-half surge with 10 points, while Tanner Rivenburg added seven.
Gap blew the game open by outscoring the Cougars 23-12 in the third quarter.
Rivenburg and Lyle each finished with 16 points as five Bison finished in double figures. Weston Smith netted 11, while Bennett Bowers and Samuel Holden both contributed 10.
Gap (4-1) is home again Monday for a visit from Turner Ashby.
The Bison won the JV game 55-50. Curtis Lowe led the way with 21 points and Jamie Hewitt had 14.
