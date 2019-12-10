BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap secured its second win in as many nights Tuesday as the Bison blitzed the Bath County Chargers, 79-13, in nondistrict boys’ basketball.
The Bison rolled to a 26-4 lead after the first quarter, and the margin ballooned to 57-9 by halftime.
Tanner Rivenburg sparked a balanced Bison with 16 points, while Samuel Holden added 12. Weston Smith and Bennett Bowers each tallied nine. Smith was coming off a career-high 29-point outburst Monday in Gap’s big 79-75 road win at Luray.
Gap (3-1) is back home Thursday for a visit from Covington.
