GREENVILLE — The Buffalo Gap girls basketball team made a few more plays down the stretch, defeating Riverheads 53-48 in Shenandoah District action on Friday night.
The Bison’s win ended an eight-game winning streak for the Gladiators, who were without the services of junior guard Hannah Grubb, down with an injury.
But even so, the Gladiators got out to a fast start, putting 21 points on the scoreboard in the first period.
The Bison hung in with 17 of their own and each of the county rivals scored 13 points in the second quarter as the Red Pride held their four-point edge at the halftime break.
Gap sophomore Ryleigh Clark nailed a three-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to move the Gladiators’ lead from seven to four (34-30).
The hard-fought contest featured a strong individual duel between a pair of talented juniors; Berkeley Tyree of Riverheads and Gap’s Amaya Lucas.
Lucas led all scorers with 24 points, highlighted by a number of strong drives to the hoop, while Riverheads did a good job of feeding Tyree in the post, good for 21 points.
The Gap defense took over in the second half, holding Riverheads to just 14 more points and only six in the final period.
In the waning moments of the game, the Bison were fundamentally more sound, making enough free throws in the final minutes.
“We didn’t box out well and when we came up with turnovers, we made turnovers so we didn’t capitalize,” said RHS head coach Preston Woods.
Both teams used multiple defenses to try to combat the strengths of their opponent.
At one point, the Gladiators used a box-and-one on Lucas successfully, but the Bison made adjustments and forced them out of it.
“We’re really young, starting four sophomores and a junior tonight,” Woods said. “We didn’t do our job; so we will learn and build,” Woods said.
Lucas also contributed 10 rebounds, eight steals, three assists and a block for the Bison.
Sophomore Dayton Moore had five points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Gladiators.
The three-point arc proved decisive, as the Lady Bison connected on seven from long range, while the Gladiators made one.
Both teams continue district play at home on Tuesday with Buffalo Gap (9-6 overall, 2-2 district) hosting Fort Defiance and Riverheads (9-4, 3-1) hosting Stuarts Draft.
“She (Lucas) is quick and athletic,” Woods said.
