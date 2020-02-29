ROANOKE — Buffalo Gap had a golden relay performance and three second-place finishes Saturday to lead the area’s contingent on the final day of the Combined Class 1-2 state indoor track championships at Roanoke College.
The Bison’s 1,600 relay of Olivia Kovesi, Annika Fisher, Kaley Kiracofe and Tara Cahill clocked a first-place time of 4:23.62.
Fisher wrapped up her stellar indoor career with a pair of second-place times in the 1,000 and 1,600. She had a 3:12.25 in the 1,000 and 5:18.93 in the 1,600. Tucker Kiracofe also placed second in the pole vault at 12-feet-9.
Kovesi, Kiracofe, Cahill and Jackie Richey finished seventh in the 800 relay at 1:55.97, while the boys 1,600 relay of Jesse Abshire, Hunter Arehart, Kiracofe and Blake Cross took fourth in a time of 3:41.80.
Staunton’s Rajheik Ibar and Brendan Apgar claimed fifth and seventh, respectively, in the triple jump at 41-feet- 2½ and 40-feet-9. The Storm’s Aurora Schwaner finished seventh in the girls 500 meters at 1:28.13.
For Riverheads, Summer Wallace crossed fourth in the 300 meters at 45.69 seconds. Wallace later anchored the 1,600 relay with Madison Walton, Penny Shelton and Celeste Shelton to finish seventh at 4:40.40. She also tied for sixth in the high jump at 4-feet.10.
The Gladiators’ boys 1,600 relay of Braeson Fulton, Cy Cox, Aiden Hearn and Aidan Miller were seventh in 3:43.03. The same quartet was eighth in the 800 relay at 1:38.09.
Stuarts Draft’s Caeleigh Freeman logged a fifth-place finish in the girls 55-meter hurdles at 9.42 seconds.
Parry McCluer ran away with the boys championship with 72 points, while James Monroe was second at 47. The Bison finished 11th at 17, while Staunton was 16th at 12. Draft came in 24th with 8 ½ points and Riverheads tied for 38th with 3.
On the girls side, Prince Edward County won with 74 points and Bruton was second at 58. Gap finished with eighth with 28, Draft 13th with 15, Riverheads 21st with 9½ and Staunton tied for 25th with 5.
