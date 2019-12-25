Stuarts Draft senior Kari Williams is all about selfmotivation. Being introduced to competition cheerleading in her freshman year, Williams made up for lost time quickly.
“I started cheerleading without any skills at all,” Willliams said. “I was playing soccer at the time when a friend asked if I was interested in cheer and I explained that I wasn’t really a cheer person. My friend encouraged me to try out and told me that it would be fun. I’m a person that likes to try new things, so I tried out and it turns out I loved cheer.”
Williams, the Shenandoah District Cheerleader of the Year and the Region 2B Cheerleader of the Year, most likely will be named the Class 2 Cheerleader of the Year after helping the Cougars win their third consecutive state championship last month.
“Kari has been such an asset to cheer at Stuarts Draft,” said Draft head coach Tammy Carter. “By far her ability to physically excel is unmatched. We have team members who have cheered in the all-star world for most of their young lives. Kari is not one of them. I watched her push herself, make a tremendous effort in the gym and on her own.”
Despite her late arrival on the cheer scene, Williams took up the sport with undivided attention.
“My biggest challenge was not having any skills in ninth and tenth grade so I didn’t really progress and I didn’t have any chance of getting on the varsity team,” Williams said. “I used that as my drive to get better and taught myself my first back handspring on my trampoline. I progressed every day and made the varsity as a junior.”
She continued to learn quickly under the direction of Coach Carter and cherishes her experience at the Draft.
“I will take away memories that I’ve made with the squad who are now some of my closest friends,” Williams said. “I will take away knowing that whatever I set my mind to, I can achieve. The awards that I have received were bonuses outside of the experiences that Stuarts Draft cheer gave me. My happiest moment cheering with my team was winning states for my second time and being a part of their third state title.”
Dedication to the challenge paid off for Williams as she continued to rise in the ranks of the best competition cheerleaders in the state.
“She never missed an open gym or a tumbling class,” Carter said. “This season she was our middle jumper and had such height and technique. Her tumbling, both standing and running, was vital to our routine. She is such a strong backspot and helped to make her stunt group consistent and strong. She is a skilled cheerleader and a talented athlete.”
After graduation, Williams would like to pursue a career in the Air Force.
