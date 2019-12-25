“We are a family.”
After another successful season on the mat and the sidelines, Stuarts Draft competition cheer coach Tammy Carter said her team’s tenacity and familial dynamic enabled them to overcome challenges.
Reflecting upon her seventh season coaching at Draft, Carter described it as “incredible” as well as “stressful in a way I had not known before.”
The success in competition as well the excitement of the football team’s season were accompanied by a variety of challenges including an injury, but still the cheer team pressed on.
“The routine we competed with at the beginning of the season and the team we began the season with was not the same at the end,” Carter said. “But, I have always encouraged them to trust the process and to stay the course. This team didn’t give up, only worked harder to prove their ability and talent.”
Not only were the Cougars driven, but they practiced humble sportsmanship. Asked what she is most proud of from this season, Carter said it was her cheerleaders’ humility, gratefulness for their own talents and ability to appreciate those of others.
“As a three-time state championship team, these girls and guy were the first to think about another team and give credit where it was due,” Carter said. “It is always my goal for my kids to respect the sport and others’ work ethic and abilities. It allows you to respect your own skills in a different way.”
Individual leadership and a familial dynamic are two important characteristics of this hard-working cheer team.
“I could give you 10 reasons why each specific member of this team is a leader in some ways,” Carter said. “Some in their actions, others in their encouragement, and some in their ability to maintain a calm spirit in the most pressure-felt situations.”
Complementing their independent leadership, members also supported each other as a “family” according to Carter.
“We are a family and that is what is unique about them. They fought like brothers and sisters,” laughed Carter. “But like a family, they always had each others’ back and always were willing to do what was best for the team.”
For Carter, the contributions of each individual member were the integral underpinning to the spirit and perseverance of the Cougars’ competition cheer team.
“Without each person as an individual, we would not be the team we were this year,” Carter said.
