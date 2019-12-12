STUARTS DRAFT — For Stuarts Draft High School seniors Joe Crist, Freddie Watkins, Kasey Branch, Chandler Johnson and Jace Parson, Saturday’s state championship will be the final chapter in a storied career.
The five Cougars hope to write a positive ending to what they hope will be a first for the football program.
After the team’s state semifinal win Saturday, Draft head coach Nathan Floyd was understandably appreciative of the team’s effort.
“It’s a blessing to be able to coach these young men one more week,” Floyd said.
In 2016, when the quintet was in the ninth grade, the Cougars made it to the state semifinals, losing to Richlands. Now, they have a chance to go where no Draft football team has gone — winning a state title.
“This is something we’ve talked about since middle school,” Watkins said.
Crist, a kicker and defensive back, didn’t know if he would ever play football again after sustaining a neck injury playing in the eighth grade.
“It’s been really fun this year,” Crist said. “I’ve enjoyed the opportunity. It was really hard watching the team as a member of the band.”
But now Crist has rejoined his teammates after a miraculous recovery. After graduation, Crist plans to attend Jefferson College of Health Sciences in paramedics and become a combat medic in the armed forces.
“Joe is an amazingly talented young man,” Floyd said. “He has brought a positive attitude and outlook that this team needed this year.”
For a high school team to reach the state championship game with only five seniors is a remarkable achievement. Last year, the Cougars struggled to a 3-7 record. Now, they are 13-1 and playing for a state title.
Watkins does a little bit of everything for the Cougars. This season, he has been wide receiver, quarterback, punter and in last Saturday’s win over Thomas Jefferson, scored four touchdowns and a two-point conversion as a running back.
“Freddie is the ultimate team player and leader,” Floyd said. “He’s humble, hard working, and is one of the biggest reasons for our teams’ success.”
Watkins was an All-Region 2B first-team selection at wide receiver and punter and a second-team choice at linebacker. A versatile athlete, Watkins is also a standout for the Cougars in basketball and track. He hopes to attend a four-year college next year.
Branch is a blue-collar leader which every team needs. He has been a team captain for three seasons.
“This year has been awesome,” Branch said. “I just try to do my job and get everyone on defense to do their jobs.”
After football, Branch will rejoin the Cougars’ basketball team.
“Kasey is one of the hardest working young men that I have ever coached,” Floyd said. “His preparation and intensity has raised the level of play of his teammates.”
Branch was a first team All-Region 2B selection at tight end and linebacker.
Johnson is another hard worker, whose steady work ethic has helped give the team toughness.
“Chandler has done a great job this year,” Floyd said. “He has battled some injuries but we could always count on him to be at practice and give it everything he had.”
Johnson points to the Cougars’ loss to Riverheads in the final regular season game as a motivator for the team.
“Our loss to Riverheads was fuel to the train,” Johnson said.
Johnson plans to attend Blue Ridge Community College next year and concentrate on welding.
Parson moved up to the varsity as a freshman from JV in 2016 and got a taste of a deep playoff push.
“This has been really cool. I never would have imagined that we would get here,” Parson said.
Parson’s dream would be to attend Louisiana State next year or to go into the Marines.
Parson was a second-team All-Region 2B choice at defensive lineman.
“Jace has grown and improved as much as any other player on the team,” Floyd said. “His play this year helped solidify our offensive and defensive lines.”
Without a doubt, Saturday’s game against a powerful Appomattox team will prove to be a true test.
“We have to step up to the challenge,” Watkins said. “We want to leave a legacy that teams in the future can look to.”
The Cougars present a tough matchup to their opponent, Appomattox County, with an offense which has depth and versatility at running back, but can also go deep in the passing game.
“The depth has definitely been better,” Parson said.
The defense has been solid in the playoffs.
“Our coaches have been great and are always pushing us and giving us a good game plan,” Watkins said.
The seniors also remember their freshman year, when the Cougars lost in the semifinals in a narrow loss to Richlands.
“That left a bitter taste in our mouths,” Branch said. “We can win if we execute the game plan.”
The team has gone about business as usual and has had good practices this week. In order to be successful, the Cougars must not get caught up in the hype which surrounds a state championship game.
“We are preparing the same way as always,” Watkins said. “Our goal is the same. We want to be 1-0 at the end of this game.”
