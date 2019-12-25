In many ways the Fort Defiance High School boys and girls cross country programs mirror each other.
The teams do a lot of training together, they bring home similar trophies at big meets, both had undefeated regular seasons this year, and each program turned in the area’s best performance as a team at the state cross country meet this season.
For that reason, the top coach for an area boys cross country team is Fort Defiance’s Stephen Metcalfe, while the top girls coach is Indians’ Dave Stewart.
When he learned of the dual honors for his coaches, Fort Defiance Principal Larry Landes was ecstatic.
“These two coaches have so much in common,” he said. “Both are passionate, love kids, love distance running and track, communicate so well, and always go that extra mile. Kids see their passion and energy and feed off of that love for kids and love for coaching. I am in awe of both of them. They are an inspiration to me as well. It is a wow factor every day with them and every day they both have on their game faces.”
A quick glance at the records corroborated the impressions of every one who attended area cross country meets this season — that it was always the runners in blue and white that were in the first wave to cross the finish line. Metcalfe’s boys’ team finished fifth in the state this season, the highest finish of any area team. The team was 6-0 during the regular season, won the Valley Cup, the Augusta County Invitational, the Shenandoah District meet, and was second in the regional meet.
Stewart’s girls team finished eighth in the state, also the highest finish for an area team. The Indians also posted a perfect 7-0 regular season, won the Region 3C preview meet, won the Augusta County Invitational, won the Shenandoah District, and finished third in the regions.
Stewart explained the Indian program, which is the story behind Fort’s cross country success.
“The girls and the boys practice together for the most part. We tend to have siblings on our teams, so it definitely makes it easier for families if we practice together. We aren’t always doing the same workout, though,” he said. “We begin with a season-long training plan, but we each have the freedom to make ‘tweaks’ as we go if we feel our teams need to focus on something in particular.”
Metcalfe added that there was no “secret” to the Indians’ success.
“We are blessed with talented student athletes. We’ve found a successful training regime that works for our teams and we also look for new ideas to vary workouts and keep things interesting,” he said.
Both coaches noted, however, that part of Fort’s depth and strength comes from a strong middle school program and continuity in regard to coaches. A club cross country team for sixth through eighth graders in the county gives younger runners the opportunity to see the older runners compete.
“For years kids know who the (cross country) coaches are and what to expect,” Stewart explained. “Some have grown up through elementary and middle school knowing who coaches cross country,” he added.
Both coaches also place an emphasis on pack running that creates team depth, meaning an Indian runner might not always win the race, but there will be several Indian runners in the top 10.
“They all understand early the importance of having a strong pack,” Stewart said.
And both coaches do an excellent job of instilling a positive, winning attitude in their athletes. For instance, Stewart’s girls created a theme of “One Team-One Dream.”
“This has been our theme for several years but this year’s team was able to specify what that dream was and to understand the steps it would take to achieve that dream,” he said of the girls’ success this season.
“We’ve had a strong group the last few years that has really laid a strong leadership and work ethic foundation for our program,” Metcalfe added of his boys successful season. “They have really set the tone and given the younger groups lofty goals and expectations as they look for their own success.”
