For most of Tuesday night’s game, the Staunton Storm kept Waynesboro big man Damien Fisher under wraps.
Fisher was held to just seven points in the first three quarters, but down the stretch the Little Giants’ senior found a way to impact the game, sparking Waynesboro to a 51-50 victory.
“They did a good job of pushing me off the block and keeping me out of the lane,” Fisher said of the Staunton defense. “They made it tough to get the ball.”
Staunton took a 36-34 lead into the fourth quarter and a bucket by Markquan Miller pushed the Storm lead to four points.
A 3-pointer by Devonte Muse and a bucket by Fisher put the Little Giants up by one, but Staunton scored with Ethan Painter finishing on the break, giving the Storm a 40-39 lead.
Fisher then hit the biggest shot of the game when his 3-pointer from the top of the key found nothing but net, giving Waynesboro a 42-40 lead with 2:20 left.
“I was open. I thought I was going to make it so that’s why I shot it,” said Fisher.
When asked how many 3-pointers he had made, Fisher laughed and said, “this year,one.”
Fisher added two foul shots with 1:43 left and then dished to Luke Young for another huge three-point trip as the Little Giants opened a seven-point lead, 47-40, with 58 seconds left. “I saw Luke was wide open so I had to get him the ball,” said Fisher. “He made the and-one and that was a big play.”
Fisher hit two more free throws to keep the lead at seven, but then, things got interesting.
Miller knocked down a 3-pointer to slice the deficit. to four, 49-45, with 41 ticks remaining. The Little Giants then made just 2-of-4 at the foul line to lead 51-45.
Jamal Brown drove inside and converted a layup to pull Staunton back to within four 51-47, with 21 seconds left.
The Storm fouled Muse and the Waynesboro sophomore missed both free throws, keeping the Storm’s hopes alive. Miller then knocked down another 3-pointer, this one from long range, making it a one-point game, 51-50, with 6.2 seconds remaining.
The Storm fouled Young and he missed both foul shots, giving Staunton a chance to win. Javon Battle dribbled into traffic and lost the ball out of bounds as the Little Giants escaped with the 51-50 win.
Fisher led Waynesboro with 16 points while Painter paced the Storm with 14 points.
Waynesboro also won an exciting junior varsity game, defeating the Leemen 49-47.
