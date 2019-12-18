Waynesboro’s Damien Fisher’s monster double-double of 30 points and 20 rebounds powered the unbeaten Little Giants to a 62-57 victory over the Fluvanna County Flyin’ Flucos on Wednesday night in nondistrict boys’ basketball.
The Giants, one night removed from a thrilling 51-50 victory over rival Staunton, led the Flucos 37-23 at the break and fought off a furious rally down the stretch.
Luke Young had a solid performance with 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals, while Jamez Bolden added five points and five boards.
Waynesboro (4-0) wraps up its pre-Christmas schedule Friday at home against county rival Fort Defiance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.