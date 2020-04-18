Darrin McKenzie will have a new role with the Nelson County football program this fall.
The former assistant coach is the Governors’ new head coach, the school announced on Saturday.
For the past four years, McKenzie has served as an assistant at Nelson under Matt Hicks, who recently left the program to take over at Monticello. McKenzie was in charge of the running backs and outside linebackers on Hicks’ staff and helped lead Nelson County to its most successful season since 2007.
“I am very thankful and excited for the opportunity to be the head coach at Nelson County,” McKenzie said in a release. “This is a place where I started my coaching career as a volunteer assistant and to be able to become the head coach is a blessing. I am looking forward to developing strong student-athletes. It is my goal to continue to make strides to build a consistent program that will make Nelson County proud.”
McKenzie played at Brookville High School in Lynchburg and was an all-district and all-region selection at running back for the Bees during his career. He spent a post-graduate year at Hargrave Military Academy before moving on to Bridgewater College. He played three seasons for the Eagles, rushing for 928 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior to garner second-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors.
Nelson County athletic director Greg Mullins believes McKenzie is the right fit for his program.
“We are excited for our student-athletes, our program and our community,” said Mullins in a release. “Coach McKenzie’s passion and enthusiasm for the game of football is contagious, and our student-athletes are fortunate to have him as their head coach. We are eager to see where the program goes under the director of Coach McKenzie and we are excited for the future of Nelson County football.”
