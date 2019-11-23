SALEM — For Riverheads’ senior volleyball players Abbey Eavers and Samantha Persinger, Saturday’s loss to Auburn in the Class 1 championship match was a huge disappointment.
But for the Riverheads program, their performance marked yet another progression in the upward direction of the team.
Fighting back tears of emotion, Eavers and Persinger led the Gladiators back to the state championship match this season.
And although the elusive title slipped just past them again, their contributions will not be forgotten.
“I’m going to hate leaving them,” Eavers said. “They (the team) has always been there for me. Today, we played some of our best volleyball and were aggressive. Some of the little things got us.”
Eavers, the Region B Player of the Year, finished her illustrious volleyball career on Saturday for the Gladiators.
Persinger too, like Eavers a captain for the team, has left an indelible mark and bar for future Gladiators to aspire to.
“We haven’t seen that level of play (Auburn) since the regular season,” Persinger said. “But it was definitely a great ride and we have great memories.”
This Riverheads team took another step forward despite the loss. Last year, the Gladiators battled to the state final but were swept away by a powerful Patrick Henry Glade-Spring team. Saturday’s match was a lot closer and showed signs of swinging the Gladiators’ way at times.
“This is a well-rounded team and it was a great ride,” said Riverheads head coach Nyssa Stapleton. “The third set is how we play — everything clicked, but we knew they were going to come back ten times stronger.”
Auburn head coach Sherry Millirons applauded the play of her opponents.
“They did a good job in the third set of mixing up their shots and hit some shots down the line we couldn’t get,” Millirons said.
Millirons noted that the turning point in the fourth set came after a long rally with sophomore Anna McGuire serving.
“We served them tough and tried to keep them out of their system. We passed better and had better ball control.”
The third Riverheads captain, sophomore setter Dayton Moore, had another outstanding match.
“Abbey (Eavers) and Samantha (Persinger) are my best friends,” Moore said. “It’s going to be so hard to play without them.”
But Coach Stapleton felt that the 2019 Gladiators were even better than 2018 and a lot closer.
“This team wanted it more,” Stapleton said. “The team was stronger — especially the friendships off the court.”
But according to Moore, despite graduating Eavers and Persinger, the Gladiators aren’t finished.
With Moore and starters Gracie Fulton, Kendyl Argenbright, Lauren Reese and Sydney Phillips back along with a deep supporting cast and talented JV players who are ahead of the curve, the Gladiators should again be a contender for seasons to come. The foundation begun by Eavers, Persinger and Coach Stapleton will be built upon.
“This is hard, but we’ll be ready next year,” Moore said. “We’ve gonna be back here next year.”
Stay tuned, but don’t be surprised if Moore’s prediction comes true.
