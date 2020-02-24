ROANOKE — Ridgeview Christian saw its girls basketball season come to a close Monday night after the Crusaders fell 59-26 to Faith Christian in the quarterfinals of the VACA state tournament.
Graycee McClure and Alexa Glover led the Crusaders with seven points apiece.
