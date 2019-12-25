A year ago, the Stuarts Draft football team turned in its equipment after a lackluster 3-7 season. The Cougars had an impressive win over county rival Buffalo Gap, but their other two wins came against Waynesboro and Stonewall Jackson — two programs that combined for a 0-21 record.
Fast forward to 2019 and what a difference a year can make. The Cougars played on the last possible day of the season when they battled Appomattox for the Class 2 state championship, the first state championship appearance for the Draft football program in school history. The Cougars came up short in the title game, but finished the season with a 13-2 record — 10 wins better than the previous year.
In recognition of orchestrating the impressive turnaround and guiding the team to the state championship game, Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd is the News Virginian’s Football Coach of the Year.
After the 3-7 season, Floyd explains there were no major changes or overhauls to the Cougars’ program. The coaches and players simply stayed the course.
“We really didn’t change anything,” Floyd said. “Our offseason workouts stayed pretty much the same. Our practices were the same. The offense and defense were the same. We stuck with what we were doing. Even during that 3-7 season, the players stayed positive. I don’t think the players doubted themselves or the coaching staff. That was a young group and they kept working hard.”
There was, however, one big change.
“The guys were a year older, a year stronger,” Floyd said. A strong commitment to the weight room in the offseason — a commitment fueled by a 3-7 record — helped set the tone for the team’s 2019 success. “Our players worked hard in the offseason. We used that 3-7 record as motivation,” Floyd said. “The players didn’t want to have that feeling again this season.”
Coming into the 2019 season, Floyd and his staff weren’t sure how the season might unfold. He did know his team would be better. The players had worked hard in the offseason program and they were indeed a year older, a year stronger and a year better.
The confidence of the team grew during the non-district portion of the schedule.
The Cougars opened the season with three lopsided victories over James River, Waynesboro and Covington. The combined score in those three contests was 140-7.
Then came a pair of games against regional stalwarts Clarke County and Luray.
“We got off to a good start with three wins and then we’re looking at games against Luray and Clarke County,” said Floyd. “Those two programs are two of the best in our region, two of the best in the state. When we won those two games, it was a big confidence boost for our players. I think that’s when they realized we had the chance to have a special season.”
And special it was. Draft finished the regular season 9-1 with the only loss coming against county rival Riverheads. Draft marched through the playoffs, winning four games as its defense stymied the opponents, allowing less than 10 points per game.
The Cougars then went toe-to-toe with state power Appomattox for three quarters before a couple of big plays late in the game propelled the Raiders to the state championship.
At the end of the season, the Cougars finished 13-2 with the two losses to Riverheads and Appomattox — both state championship teams.
“Riverheads and Appomattox have been two dominant programs at the state level,” Floyd said. “I think we learned a few things in those games. Things we can use as motivation during this offseason as we try to be better next year.”
