This season, the Stuarts Draft Cougars football team played for a state championship for the first time in school history, and on most game nights, it was the Draft defense setting the tone in a Cougars victory.
The unquestioned leader of the defensive unit, senior linebacker Kasey Branch, is The News Virginian’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Branch’s on-field performance has not gone unnoticed. A year ago, Branch was a first-team all-district selection and a second-team all-region choice. This season, the senior linebacker was named the Shenandoah District Defensive Player of the Year and was a first-team pick on the All-Region 2B team.
“Kasey’s work in the offseason and work in the weight room are reasons he was so good on Friday night,” said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. “He plays multiple sports, but he always finds a way to work out. If he’s on vacation, he finds a way to get in the weight room. He was devoted to doing the work to improve his body in order to be the best player he could possibly be.”
“I like working out and being in the weight room,” Branch said.
The work has paid dividends during his time as a Cougar. As a freshman, he played at 185 pounds. His current playing weight is around 220.
Branch also found time to watch and study film, another attribute that led to success on game night.
“Kasey would text me or one of the other coaches at 9 or 10 at night, asking about a certain play or formation he saw on film,” Floyd said.
While Branch also played tight end on offense, he excelled as the leader of the defense.
“Kasey likes the physical nature of the game,” Floyd said. “He likes to hit people.”
Branch concurred.
“That’s my favorite part of the game, hitting people,” he said.
The Cougars defense was dominant during the nondistrict portion of the schedule and those early games helped springboard the Cougars to a recordbreaking season.
“I think a lot of our success this season was based off our defense,” Branch said. “Every game we played we wanted to set the tone with our defense. We wanted to start the game with a defensive stop.”
The Cougars won the first three games of the season in blowout fashion as the defense allowed a total of just seven points.
Then came a pair of tough non-district foes — Clarke County and Luray — two of the top teams in Draft’s region.
Draft defeated Clarke County, 21-7. Clarke averaged 36.5 points per game during the regular season. Next was a high-scoring Luray squad that averaged more than 40 points per game. The Draft defense held the Bulldogs to seven points in the second half as the Cougars pulled away for an easy 56-27 win.
“Those two games were our first real tests of the season,” Branch said. “Those two games were a lot of fun and those wins definitely gave us a lot of confidence.”
The only team to solve the Cougars defense in the regular season was state power Riverheads as the Gladiators took a 49-14 win in the season finale.
Once the playoffs started, Branch and the Cougars defensive unit returned to form, holding the next four opponents to an average of 8.5 points per game as the Cougars earned the opportunity to play for the state championship against Appomattox.
Looking back at his playing career, Branch learned a lot as a freshman on the varsity team.
“My first year there were 21 seniors on the team,” he said. “I learned to play physical. I learned to be tougher.”
With his high school career now over, Branch hopes this year’s younger players learned something from his senior group.
“I think they can definitely learn from our work ethic,” Branch said. “We showed that we could work hard to get better individually. But this past offseason we all worked hard together to get better as a team. That’s something I hope they remember and continue to do in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.