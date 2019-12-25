Braeson Fulton spent the last three years watching from a distance as his Riverheads classmates were racking up state football championships one after another.
Fulton decided it was time to quit watching and get in on all the fun for his senior season. It was one of the best decisions he ever made not only for himself, but for the already-loaded football program. Fulton was a central figure in Riverheads’ drive to a perfect 15-0 record and a fourth straight Class 1 championship.
His performance on the offense has earned him The News Virginian’s Offensive Player of the Year honor after accounting for 1,207 yards of total offense and 22 touchdowns.
Fulton hadn’t played football since his eighth-grade year because he was a tad bit busy making a name for himself in the Gladiators’ baseball program. The diamond gig has worked out quite well for him, signing a scholarship at James Madison University.
And let’s not forget Fulton already had some bling after being one of the key components in guiding Riverheads to the 2018 Class 1 baseball championship and just missing out on a second title in June when the Gladiators lost in the semifinals.
So who doesn’t need more rings on the fingers? Riverheads football has proven to be a great acquirer of finger jewelry. Fulton waited until the last minute on deciding to play football, calling head coach Robert Casto the day before the first practice.
“I asked Coach Casto if he would allow me to try out,” Fulton said. “I am super thankful he said yes. All I wanted was a fair shot and opportunity to play football again. Coach Casto is a man of his word.”
Casto hasn’t won seven championships by turning away talent.
“Braeson is a really talented kid,” Casto said. “He certainly had a huge impact on the team and the success we enjoyed. He could run, catch, return kicks and played our cover corner on defense, plus he made all-state. We are glad he came out. He fit in well with what we do.
“He has an extremely high football IQ,” the head coach said. “He knows the finer points of the game. We didn’t have to do a lot of teaching with him.”
Fulton’s transition back into football was made easier because Casto’s system has been run for decades from the varsity level down to little league.
“The coaches were great at helping me remember stuff,” Fulton said. “I knew the system having played in it before. I just kind of blended back in.”
Fulton, who rushed for 564 yards and had 643 more in receiving, admits winning the state championship hasn’t fully sunk in yet.
“In looking back, it is a bit surreal,” he said. “But we were wellprepared every day in practice, and that showed in every game all the way to the end.”
Now Fulton is turning his attention to his final season on the baseball diamond where the Gladiators are stacked again for another deep postseason journey.
“Getting the football title is a nice way to go into baseball,” he said. “It would be great to end my high school career with two state titles.”
