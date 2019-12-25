The true test of a marked man is how well he reacts when everyone around him is out to get him.
Riverheads junior running back Zac Smiley doesn’t flinch. He dishes out just as well as he receives.
Smiley goes into every game knowing he is wearing the biggest bull’s-eye for opposing defenses to target. All he does is demolish those defenses en route to school records and state championships.
Smiley smashed the school’s single-season rushing record, collecting 2,203 yards to erase Logan Moore’s old mark in propelling the Gladiators to a 15-0 record and their fourth straight Class 1 state championship. And, by the way, Smiley now owns three rings with one more year to play.
The performance made Smiley the runaway winner of the 2019 News Virginian’s Player of the Year honor.
Throw in another 76 yards of receiving, and Smiley’s offensive total reached 2,279 yards, while finding the end zone 42 times. Few of his touchdowns were bigger than the one he got on defense in the Class 1 championship when he intercepted a screen pass and turned it into a 45-yard pick-6 in the final minute of the first half for a 17-7 lead en route to the 31-24 triumph over Galax.
This season Riverheads scored a school-record 712 points, an average of 47.5 points per game, and was one touchdown shy of hitting the century mark with 99.
“Zac just plays the game at a different level,” Riverheads head coach Robert Casto said. “His football IQ is off the charts. He does things on the field that you can’t teach. You will see him run to a spot, and I am on the sideline wondering how did he see that.”
The scary part of Smiley’s yardage is that he could have approached or surpassed 3,000 if he wasn’t watching from the sideline because of lopsided second-half margins enjoyed by the Gladiators. Plus you aren’t going to see any Riverheads backs with a ton of carries per game.
“We don’t run our backs 30 times a game up here,” Casto said. “Zac averaged 17 carries a game. We want to keep our kids fresh during the regular season.”
Smiley plays both ways and seldom came off the field despite playing two demanding positions at running back and linebacker.
“Zac is a giver and not a taker when it comes to hitting people,” Casto said. “He will run you over instead of around on offense and deliver the blows on defense."
Casto pointed to Smiley’s work ethic for his durability.
“His training is elite,” he said. “How hard he works rubs off on the other players.”
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Smiley will soon dive back into his training, and will return even bigger and stronger for his senior campaign to give out far more than he takes in hopes of finishing his high school career with nothing but state championships.
