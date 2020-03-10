Brandon Jarvis is Waynesboro High School’s new head varsity football coach.
Jarvis comes to Waynesboro from Rockbridge County High School, where he was a math teacher and defensive line coach for the school’s football team.
“Mr. Jarvis brings a strong academic background and devotion to learning,” Waynesboro High School Principal Bryan Stamm said in a press release that was obtained by the News Virginian on Tuesday. “His ability to build and enhance relationships will be invaluable as we begin the next chapter of Waynesboro football.”
Jarvis previously served as Grafton High School’s head coach and Dinwiddie High School’s defensive coordinator.
Dinwiddie, according to a press release, reached the playoffs all four years that he coached at the school as well as finishing as VHSL 4A State runner up in 2016.
Jarvis, who holds a bachelor’s of arts degree in mathematics and a master’s in secondary education from the University of Virginia, played football for the Cavaliers from 2006-2010. His teacher endorsements include mathematics and physical education.
Jarvis joins Waynesboro High School’s faculty with 10 years of teaching experience, the press release stated. He and his wife, Bobbie, and two sons, Landon and Easton, are in the process of moving to the Waynesboro area.
As previously reported by The News Virginian, Waynesboro’s previous head football coach Shawn Moran resigned in January 2020 after serving on the Little Giants’ varsity coaching staff for 14 years.
Moran served as an assistant coach before becoming head coach in 2018 when Derek McDaniel, the school’s current athletic director, resigned after a 36-year career with the Little Giants.
From 2009-2013, Waynesboro football won just three games, and finished the 2019 season with an 0-10 record. The Little Giants have suffered 21 straight losses over three seasons.
In between winless seasons, the Giants made the playoffs from 2014-2017. In 2014, Waynesboro made history by becoming the first No. 16 seed to upset the region’s No. 1 seed when the Giants stunned Hidden Valley, 46-15. The Giants also won their next playoff game before losing to Northside in the state quarterfinals.
The Giants made the postseason in 2016 and 2017, but finished with losing records both years. The loss in the first round of the 2017 playoffs started the program on its current losing streak.
According to the Four Seasons Football website, the Little Giants’ 21-game losing streak is tied for the third longest most-active slide in the state with Meadowbrook, a Class 5 school in the Richmond area.
Class 1 Cumberland has the dubious honor of the longest at 37 consecutive losses, while Class 4 Park View (Sterling) is second at 26. Cumberland gained the top spot when Kempsville ended its massive 63-game skid on Oct. 25.
