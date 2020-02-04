FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance led 12-2 after one quarter Tuesday night and then fought off one final Riverheads rally in the fourth quarter to take a 47-43 victory in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.
The early deficit forced the Gladiators to play catch-up and each time they made a run at the Indians, the home team responded.
“It felt like we dug ourselves a hole two or three different times tonight,” said Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey.
“We had a good run to start the second quarter and then we were behind seven at the half. In the third quarter, they get up by 12 or 13 and we have to fight back again.
“For us, it’s a matter of consistency,” Coffey continued. “We have to find a way to put together a consistent performance.”
Fort scored the final eight points of the first quarter to lead by 10. Ryan Cook scored on two transition layups and Daniel Torres and Mason Angel added buckets for a 12-2 Indians lead.
Grant Painter and Honor Robinson combined for the first 10 points of the second quarter to pull Riverheads even at 12-12, but Fort closed the quarter with an 8-1 spurt, sparked by consecutive 3-pointers by Vincent Sipe, to lead 20-13 at the break.
After Grant Painter opened the third quarter with a bucket, Fort reeled off the next seven points. Joshua Jones scored inside and Jerry Horning worked the lane and converted a three-point play, increasing the Indians lead to 27-15. After Grant Painter made 1-of-2 foul shots, Jones grabbed an offensive rebound and scored, giving the home team its biggest lead, 29-16.
The Gladiators fought back with a 10-0 run to trail by three, Deacon Moore hit a short jumper before Adam and Grant Painter knocked down consecutive threes, cutting the margin to 29-24. Grant Painter capped the run with a 15-footer to trim the margin to three before Cook scored on the break to put Fort up 31-26 entering the final quarter.
A 3-pointer by Cook and a layup by Angel to start the final quarter once gain pushed the lead back to double figures, 36-26.
Riverheads battled back again, scoring points three at a time to pull within two. Grant Painter worked inside and converted a three-point play and then added two 3-pointers to pull Riverheads to within three, 38-35. Daniel Torres scored for the Fort, but Adam Painter connected from beyond the arc to tie the score at 40-40 with 1:35 left in the game.
Jones then drove hard to the bucket and scored while being fouled to put Fort back out front. Jones missed his free throw, but the Indians grabbed the offensive board and Evan Sutton was all alone for a layup, making the score 44-40 with 40 second left to play.
After Riverheads missed at the offensive end, Horning was fouled and Fort’s big man made the front end of the one-and-one to push the advantage to five, 45-40.
Riverheads wasn’t finished as Elijah Dunlap hit a long 3-pointer to make a two-point game, 45-43, with 10.7 seconds left. The Gladiators called timeout and during the break the Riverheads bench was whistled for a technical foul. Cook made both foul shots to secure the 47-43 victory.
“I thought we played great in the third quarter. But at times this season we’ve had trouble playing with a lead and that happened again tonight,” said Fort head coach Brandon Fulk. “But coming off a tough loss last night to Turner Ashby, I was really pleased with the way the guys responded tonight. To grind it out tonight against a very good Riverheads team, that’s a really big win for us.”
One night after scoring 41 points against Turner Ashby, Cook led the Fort on Tuesday with a modest 13 points.
“Ryan was incredible against TA and tonight I thought he played a great floor game,” said Fulk.” He didn’t force shots and he made some nice passes in the half-court game to set up his teammates for some open shots.”
Horning did the dirty work inside and added 10 points for the Indians.
Grant Painter led all players with 23 points.
“Grant is a heck of a basketball player,” added Fulk. “We lost him a couple of times, but overall I thought we did a pretty good job of defending him. He hit some tough shots out there tonight.”
Fort also won the junior varsity game, 30-26.
