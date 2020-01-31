STAUNTON — Fort Defiance started the overtime period Friday night with a 7-0 spurt and the Indians held on to defeat the Staunton Storm, 64-58, in Shenandoah District boys’ basketball action. The win was the third straight for the surging Indians.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this bunch of guys,” said Fort coach Brandon Fulk. “We were 1-11, 1-12, whatever it was and they’ve continued to work. They’ve shown a lot of resolve, a lot of toughness, a lot of togetherness.”
The Indians used a 10-0 spurt in the second quarter to take a six-point lead. Ashton Dove sandwiched a pair of short jumpers around a Jerry Horning layup to give Fort its first lead of the game, 19-17. Ryan Cook added two free throws and Joshua Jones capped the run with a short jumper, putting Fort on top 23-17.
Buckets by Elijah Simms and Javon Battle pulled the Storm to within two before another jumper from Jones sent the Indians to the break with a 25-21 lead.
The Indians hit the Storm with a 9-0 run early in the third quarter to take a double digit lead. Cook scored six points during the run and Jones added a three-point play for a 34-23 advantage.
Staunton responded with an 11-2 spurt to end the quarter. Malcolm Elliston worked the lane and converted a three-point play and Ethan Painter turned a steal into an easy bucket, trimming the deficit to 34-28, After Mason Angel connected on a short jumper for the Fort, Battle, Painter and Elliston scored baskets for Staunton, cutting Fort’s lead to two, 36-34, entering the final quarter.
A 3-pointer by Markquan Smith pulled Staunton even, 43-43, just past the midway point of the fourth quarter. Daniel Torres worked inside for a bucket to put the Indians up 45-43, but Staunton scored the next six points to lead by four with two minutes left. Battle scored inside to tie the score and Painter hit two foul shots to put the Storm ahead. Battle then stole the ball near midcourt and drove in for a thunderous dunk, making the score 49-45.
Torres worked the lane for another bucket before Painter made 1-of-2 foul shots for a 50-47 Staunton lead. A bucket by Jones with 1:01 left pulled Fort to within a point and a layup by Horning gave the visitors a one-point lead, 51-50, with 17 seconds left.
Staunton’s Jamal Brown was fouled with 6.6 seconds left and the sophomore guard hit the first of two foul shots to tie the score, 51-51. Fort’s Cook got an open look from just inside the top of the key, but his jumper hit the back iron at the buzzer as the teams headed to overtime tied at 51-51.
The Indians took control of the extra session with a 7-0 run. Cook scored on the break for the first bucket of OT and followed that by knocking down an open 3-pointer to put the Indians up by five. Vincent Sipe then scored on a backdoor cut, giving the Indians a 58-51 lead.
Painter drained a 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:21 left to pull Staunton to within four, but Horning made two clutch foul shots to push the Fort advantage back to six, 60-54, with 1:10 left.
Staunton’s Battle scored from in close, but Horning answered with a bucket to keep the Indians lead at six. Brown hit two foul shots for Staunton, but Sipe responded with two key free throws with 15.7 seconds to seal the victory for Fort, 64-58.
Cook led the Indians with 21 points. Horning scored 14 points and Jones added 11. Painter scored 21 points for the Storm and Battle chipped in with 14.
“We had several guys in double figures and that’s always good to have that balance,” said Fulk. “Before the game we told the guys there would be two keys to the game. The first was not turning the ball over and we didn’t do a very good job of that. The second was rebounding and I thought we did a great job of battling on the boards. I don’t know how many rebounds Jerry (Horning) had, but he had a bunch. For the most part, we limited them to one shot and that’s hard to do.”
Staunton won the junior varsity game, 52-50.
