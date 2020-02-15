FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance hoisted the Shenandoah District regular-season championship trophy Friday night after the Indians knocked off the rival Buffalo Gap Bison 53-45 in girls basketball.
The district title was the first for the Indians since 2004. Now it is on to the Region 3C tournament for Fort (18-4, 8-2) starting Friday. The Indians are expected to be the No. 4 seed and host a first-round game. The official tournament pairings will be announced either Sunday or Monday.
Despite another setback, the struggling Bison, who ended the regular season with seven straight losses and eight in their final nine games, still qualify for the Region 2B tournament as a lower seed. Gap (9-13, 2-8) will be on the road when tourney play begins Feb. 25.
The Indians’ defense held Gap to 17 points over the middle two quarters as they took a 45-34 advantage into the final eight minutes.
Kiersten Ransome ignited the Indians with a game-high 22 points, including a 9-of-12 effort at the foul line. Lilian Berry had nine points, all coming on first-half 3s, while Jordan Schulz netted eight points.
Amaya Lucas was the lone Bison in double figures with 12 points. Shea Ostrander and Ryleigh Clark each had nine points. All of Clark’s points came from beyond the arc.
