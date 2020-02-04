GREENVILLE — Fort Defiance maintained first place in the Shenandoah District girls basketball race Tuesday night after the Indians whipped the struggling Riverheads Gladiators 53-40.
The Indians came into the game off a tough overtime loss, 52-47, at Turner Ashby on Monday.
Fort roared to a 28-15 lead at the break, and cruised to the victory.
Kiersten Ransome scored nearly half of her team’s points with 25.
For the Gladiators, Tyree Berkeley had 14 points and 12.
Riverheads is back on the court Wednesday for a home makeup game with Bath County and then host Staunton on Friday. Fort entertains Stuarts Draft on Friday.
