FORT DEFIANCE — Sophomore Kiersten Ransome scored eight of her 21 points in overtime to lead the Lady Indians of Fort Defiance past visiting Wilson Memorial in Shenandoah District action Friday night, 66-58.
The win gave Fort its third win in a row and snapped a three-game streak for Wilson.
More importantly, however, were the implications for post-season action. Because there is no district tournament and because Fort and Wilson are the lone Class 3 teams in the district, whichever one finishes with the best district record earns the automatic Region 3C bid. Thus, every district win, especially in head-to-head action is critical. The second-place finisher among the two teams will still have a chance at the only at large berth into the eight-team regional field based on a points system.
Friday’s game was tight throughout the night. The visitors took an early lead when Hornet star Korinne Baska, who finished the night with 20 points, ripped off eight points in the first period. Fort clawed its way back into the fight off a balanced scoring attack to take a slight 14-12 lead after one. The Indians padded that lead in the second quarter with four players — Ransome, MaKayla Kershner, and Jordan Schulz, each dropping in four points to give their squad a 16-14 lead at the half.
Wilson came out with a fired-up attack in the third and doubled Fort’s output 14-7. The Indians managed just one field goal in the period, while Brooke Cason and Ashley Morani paced the Hornets who had pulled ahead by one, 38-37, after three.
The Indians regrouped in the final period of regulation, outscoring the Hornets 9-4 at the halfway point. Ransome grabbed the ball and scored on an inside move and added a free throw and then seconds later stole the ball and went the length of the court for a layup to put her team up 48-42 with just under four minutes left.
Wilson pulled within four at the 1:32 mark when Morani took the ball inside and Baska hit a free throw. Seconds later Cason hit a pair of foul shots to pull the Hornets within one, 48-47 with 1:13 left.
Merdith Lloyd hit one of two free throws to put the Indians up by two with 1:03 left, but Baska’s shot in the lane with 38 seconds left knotted the score at 49-all and sent the game into overtime.
The Indians dominated the overtime, scoring more points, 17, than they had in any of the previous quarters. Key to the victory was that the Indians finally got their free throws to drop, picking up 10 points from the free throw line as the Hornets were forced to foul down the stretch. When the final buzzer sounded, the Indians took the hard-fought win, 66-58.
“I told the girls before the game that it would come down to free throws and possessions and sure enough it did,” said a pleased Fort coach Patrick Hartley. “Kiersten (Ransome) is really learning how to play with an edge and did much better in the second half,” he said. He also pointed to the play of Meredith Lloyd, who finished with 16 points, as being important, especially the key three-pointer she hit in overtime.
“That was a dagger,” he said. “Once she hit that you could see the look on our kids’ faces that they could breathe a little bit and they built on that.”
The win lifts Fort to a 10-2, 3-1 record, while Wilson falls to 7-8 and 2-2. Fort also took the junior varsity game, 42-15.
Fort hosts Rockbridge County on Saturday in a 2:30 p.m. make-up game. Wilson travels to Page on Monday.
