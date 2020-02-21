FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance scored the first 12 points of the game Friday night and never trailed in 51-33 victory over Brookville in the first round of the Region 3C girls basketball tournament.
“It’s always good to get off to a fast start,” said Fort head coach Patrick Hartley. “We got to see some shots go in early and we settled in and played.”
Sophomore guard Kirby Ransome knocked down a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game to put Fort ahead. Ransome added another 3-ball and Lillian Berry scored inside to give the Indians an 8-0 lead. Ransome added a bucket in transition and Berry scored again on a jumper pushing the margin to 12-0 midway through the first quarter.
Brookville’s Kylie Start got the Bees going with seven straight points, but Fort’s Brianna Allen hit a 15-footer and Ransome drained another 3-pointer to give the Indians a 17-7 lead after one quarter.
Two free throws by Ransome and a 3-pointer by Allen put Fort up 22-9, but the Bees answered with seven straight points to trim the margin to six, 22-16.
“We knew they would make a run at some point so we just called timeout and told the girls to settle down,” Hartley said. “I think MaKayla (Kershner) hit a 3-pointer coming out of that timeout and we were back up nine.”
Kershner’s three was the start of a 9-0 Fort run to close the half. Berry scored on a short jumper and Jordan Schulz added two quick buckets, sending the Indians to the locker room with a 31-16 advantage.
Brookville’s Brynna Elliott opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, but Berry and Ransome answered with back-to-back threes, making the score 37-19. Schulz scored after making a steal to put the Fort up by 20 points.
The Bees scored the final seven points of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 13 points, 39-26, but a 3-pointer from Kershner and a layup by Berry to start the fourth quarter increased the margin back to 18 points, 44-26.
Despite being face-guarded for most of the game, Ransome led the Indians with 16 points. Berry was close behind with 14. Brookville had just three players break into the scoring column with Stark leading the Bees with 17 points.
“That’s a pretty good team over three,” Hartley said of Brookville. “They have some talented players. I thought we outhustled them, outworked them, especially early in the game.”
With the victory, Fort advances to the semifinal round and a date with Spotswood, the region’s No. 1 seed. Spotswood advanced with a 56-21 win over Liberty Christian Academy.
“This is not unchartered territory for us. We’ve had to play Spotswood many times in recent years during tournament time,” Hartley said. “Spotswood’s good. We’ll suit up and go play and we’ll see what happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.