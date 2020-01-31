FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance kept pace atop the Shenandoah District girls basketball standing Friday night after the Indians crushed the Staunton Storm 61-36.
The Indians had the game settled after the first quarter, leading 22-10. Kiersten Ransome had nine points in the period to spark the assault.
Fort opened a 39-16 halftime advantage, and coasted in the second half.
Ransome finished with a team-high 18 points, while MaKayla Kershner added 10. Lilian Berry tallied nine and Jordan Schulz eight.
Emma Witt scored 20 of the Storm’s 36 points.
Fort (14-2, 5-1) travels to Turner Ashby on Monday in a battle of two-loss teams and a possible Region 3C tournament clash. The Indians resume district play Tuesday at home against Riverheads.
Staunton (6-9, 0-6) has a road game Tuesday at Buffalo Gap.
