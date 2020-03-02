LYNCHBURG — Fort Defiance’s boys and girls 3,200 relay teams scored top 5 places Monday on the first day of the Class 3 state indoor track championships at Liberty University.
The boys behind the strong efforts of Ramsey Corbin, Ashton Moyers, Nathan Shifflett and Sam Tindall brought home a third-place finish with a time of 8:16.95.
Dagon Wheeler, Delaney Stogdale, Allison Sheets and Sarah Moffett paced the girls 3,200 relay to fifth place by crossing in 10:18.70.
Wilson Memorial’s Paige Miller also got into the all-state act by clearing five feet in the high jump, which was good for seventh place.
The Class 3 meet concludes Tuesday, starting at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.