FORK UNION — Wilson Memorial and Fort Defiance had athletes punch tickets to the Class 3 indoor track meet Tuesday after solid performances in the Region 3C competition at Fork Union Military Academy.
The Green Hornets’ Laura-Kate Major finished second in the shot with a heave of 34-feet-10 ½. Eliza Dana had a pair of third-place finishes in the 1,000 and 1,600 meters with times of 3:16.42 and 5:32.97, respectively. Paige Miller, who already had state-qualifying times in the high jump and 55-meter hurdles, took fourth places in the regional meet. Miller cleared five feet in the high jump and clocked 9.48 seconds in the hurdles.
For the Indians, the 4x800 relay team of Ramsey Corbin, Troy Stephens, Matt Moore and Nathan Valentin crossed second in a time of 8:34.06. The quartet had already qualified for the Class 3 meet.
Corbin had also previously qualified in the 1,000 meters where he placed fourth Tuesday in 2:42.77.
Fort’s Traevon Winston, despite a seventh-place finish in a loaded field, earned a state bid in the shot with a qualifying throw of 43-feet-4.
The top three individuals and top three relays at the regional meet qualified for the state as well as any state qualifying times and distances.
The two-day Class 3 meet is scheduled for March 2-3 at Liberty University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.