SALEM — Shenandoah Valley high schools were well represented on Saturday at the state cross country championships held at Green Hill Park.
In the Class 2 competition, Buffalo Gap senior Annika Fisher took third place in an exciting finish.
“It was a beautiful day,” Fisher said. “I ran hard every minute.”
Fisher took over third place in the final 60 meters and pushed through to the finish.
“She has a kick,” said Buffalo Gap coach Amelia Coltrane. “She was very pleased and very excited. She had a nice finish.”
Fisher, the Region 2B champion, ran between second and fifth place for the entire race. Fisher is undecided on her college choice, but if she selects a smaller school, would like to continue her running career. Fisher finished 12th last year and will compete next month at the Foot Locker South competition in Charlotte.
Also competing in Class 2 were Buffalo Gap freshman Ben Cromer and Stuarts Draft senior Alex Callo and the Staunton boys team. East Rockingham sophomore George Austin III was the winner of the boys competition. Staunton senior Abby Tenney competed in the girls race.
In the boys Class 1 race, Riverheads junior Clay Kelly took third place.
“I tried to hang out near the top for the first mile and a half,” Kelly said. “It was a fast course. It was the best weather I’ve had for states.”
“He really competed and ran his best race today,” said RHS coach Noella Nunez. “That’s the best he’s done. The course was absolutely gorgeous and it helped (being relatively flat) for fast times.”
Both Riverheads’ teams competed in Class 1.
Fort Defiance freshman Trinity Neff finished ninth overall in the girls Class 3 competition.
“It felt good,” Neff said. “It was challenging and when I got to the first hill I realized that this was an actual race. Everybody was yelling to keep going. It was amazing. I wouldn’t change our team ever.”
Despite missing fellow freshman Emma Stapleton due to injury, Indians’ coach Dave Stewart was happy with the Fort’s performance.
“They all ran personal records so that’s all I could ever ask for,” Stewart said.
The Fort Defiance boys followed up their second place finish at regionals with another strong finish, taking fifth place overall.
“We didn’t get out as fast as I would have hoped, but we did a great job charging forward,” said FDHS coach Stephen Metcalfe. “Ramsey (Corbin) had a great race and Nathan Shifflett ran well. Our one through five split was the best we’ve had all year (under a minute).”
Western Albemarle boys won the team competition with a perfect score of 15.
Also competing in Class 3 were Wilson’s Eliza Dana and Rafe Shumate, Waynesboro’s Sam Sikora and both Fort Defiance teams.
