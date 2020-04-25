FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance girls basketball head coach Patrick Hartley had never experienced the sheer joy of hoisting a championship trophy during his previous 11 years with the Indians.
All that changed in year 12 when Hartley and the Indians raised the trophy and cut down the nets after winning the Shenandoah District regular season title.
The Indians had moved into the Shenandoah District during the offseason after a long battle in the Valley District wars. Fort hadn’t won a regular season title since 2004 when Tony Clark was the head coach and Heather Claytor was etching her name in the record books.
But Hartley erased that long drought by guiding the young Indians, who had only two seniors on the roster, to a 19-5 record and a victory shy of qualifying for the Class 3 state tournament after losing to powerhouse Spotswood in the Region 3C semifinals.
Hartley’s accomplishments have earned him The News Virginian’s girls basketball coach of the year honor.
“Coach Hartley did an excellent job bringing the girls together,” Fort athletic director Mark Mace said. “The team was limited with no post players, but he set up a system to get the most out of the girls.”
The climb back to the top of the district has been a long one for the Indians. Just five years ago Fort mustered only three victories, but has since seen a steady improvement.
“I told the kids at the start of the season that we had the potential to be special if everyone bought into what we were doing,” Hartley said. “They bought in and reaped the benefits of their hard work and effort.”
In order to get his team into the position to challenge for a title, Hartley, who is 28 wins short of surpassing Judy Bonin’s 179 for most in program history, had to overhaul his own mindset. Known as a defensive-minded coach, he had to focus on revamping the offense.
“I knew we were going to be small and quick, and we needed to use that to our advantage,” he said. “We had no chance playing a successful half-court offense like in the past with our lack of size. Our five losses came against teams that had size and length, which really bothered us.”
To combat the size disadvantage, Hartley instituted an up-tempo offensive attack.
“We spent a ton of time in the preseason working on shooting, attacking and kicking out,” he said. “With no size advantage, we wanted to shoot the 3 consistently and get to the foul line. I think we out-shot every opponent at the line. If you can make more free throws than the other team shoots, then the chances of winning are greater.”
In the first game of the season against Turner Ashby, the Indians shot 15 three-pointers, which was way out of their norm.
“I’m not used to shooting 15 in a season because we always had a post player,” Hartley said. “But when you go basically 5-foot-2 across the floor, you quickly realize something has to change. The key to the offense was getting to the center of the lane, which opened up a lot of options.”
Mace added, “The girls liked the way we played. That style wore the other teams down a bit, and we were playing our best basketball in the fourth quarters. We had a strong showing in the regular season, and then hung tough with Spotswood until the final period. The future is very bright for the program.”
Hartley said he also went from a Tony Bennett-style pack line defense to more of a gambling one.
“We had to make a lot of adjustments on both ends of the court, and the girls deserve the credit for buying in. It wasn’t easy,” he said. “But it was worth it to see that trophy in our hands at the end of the season.”
