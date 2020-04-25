FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance sophomore Kiersten Ransome played a central role in leading the Indians to new heights during the 2019-20 season.
Ransome and her Indian teammates hoisted a regular-season district championship trophy for the first time in 16 years, and were one victory away from qualifying for the Class 3 state tournament.
Ransome turned in a sterling season for the Indians, averaging 17.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 1.25 assists, which has earned her The News Virginian’s girls basketball player of the year honor.
Her transformation from a freshman to sophomore was a big key to the overall success enjoyed by the Indians.
“She developed into more of a complete player,” Fort head coach Patrick Hartley said. “As a freshman, she was just a shooter, but this year she became more aggressive by attacking going downhill. She is now a scorer and not just a shooter.”
The ability to put points on the board in a variety of ways has made Ransome into a more lethal weapon.
“Teams started running her off the 3-point line last year and then she had trouble creating offense. Now she is comfortable going around and attacking into the teeth of the defense, which got her to the foul line a lot,” Hartley said.
Ransome’s breakout season is only a building block for what lies ahead.
“We are going to work in the offseason on moving to get open without the ball,” Hartley said. “Stuarts Draft, Wilson and Spotswood did good jobs face-guarding her, and she struggled against that tight defense.
“She has to learn to be moving all the time without the ball. She can’t stop moving. You never see great shooters in the NBA like JJ Redick not moving. They are constantly running their defenders off screens to get open. As a team, we have to learn to set those screens to make it easier to get Kiersten open, but she also has to do her part by always being on the move,” Hartley said.
Hartley knows his blossoming star is up to the challenge.
“She is a great kid. You are not going to find a better teammate,” he said. “She’s well-mannered and a straight-A student, plus a very humble kid.”
The Fort coach admits the “humble” part needs a bit of tweaking.
“We have to get her to believe that as she goes, we go,” Hartley said. “Being humble is a great attribute, but there are times when it needs to take a backseat during a game. She’s a natural scorer and has to remember she has the ability to score anywhere on the court.
“She understands the game so well and leads by example,” he said. “She’s not a real vocal leader, and we need to work on that a little bit.”
Ransome will become the focal point of every opposing defense over the next two years, which means offseason preparation is crucial.
“She got a lot stronger from last year to this one, and that development has to get even better,” Hartley said. “We are going to be asking her to do a lot, and getting stronger to withstand all the physical play she will see is the only way she can take us and her game to another level.”
But don’t think Ransome is going to be on an island next season. The Indians only lose two seniors, which should have them right back in the mix for another district title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.