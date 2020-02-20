Valley District Tournament
Feb. 14 Games
Quarterfinals
» Turner Ashby 61, Waynesboro 18
» Broadway 53, Rockbridge County 46
Monday’s Games
Semifinals
» Spotswood 57, Harrisonburg 25
» Turner Ashby 74, Broadway 44
Wednesday’s Games
Championship
» Spotswood 67, Turner Ashby 33
Region 3C Tournament
Friday’s Games
Quarterfinals
» (5) Brookville at (4) Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
» (8) Liberty Christian Academy at (1) Spotswood, 6 p.m.
» (7) Fluvanna County at (2) Charlottesville, 6 p.m.
» (6) Western Albemarle at (3) Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25 Games
Semifinals
» Brookville-Fort Defiance winner vs. LCA-Spotswood winner, TBA
» Western Albemarle-Turner Ashby winner vs. Fluvanna County-Charlottesville winner, TBA
Friday, Feb. 28 Games
Championship
» Semifinal winners at higher seed, TBA
Region 2B Tournament
Tuesday, Feb. 25 Games
Quarterfinals
» (6) Buffalo Gap at (3) Stuarts Draft, 5:30 p.m.
» (8) Clarke County at (1) Luray, 6:30 p.m.
» (7) Stonewall Jackson at (2) Strasburg, 7 p.m.
» (5) Page County at (4) Madison County, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27 Games
Semifinals
» Page County-Madison County winner vs. Clarke County-Luray winner, TBA » Buffalo Gap-Stuarts Draft winner vs. Stonewall Jackson-Strasburg winner, TBA
Saturday, Feb. 29 Games
Championship
(at Spotswood H.S.)
» Semifinal winners, TBA
Region 1B Tournament
Monday, Feb. 24 Games
Quarterfinals
» (7) Rappahannock County at (2) Riverheads, 6 p.m.
» (8) William Campbell at (1) Surry County, 6 p.m.
» (6) Sussex Central at (3) Cumberland, 6 p.m.
» (5) Altavista at (4) Franklin, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26 Games
Semifinals
» Sussex Central-Cumberland winner vs. Rappahannock County-Riverheads winner, 6 p.m.
» Altavista-Franklin winner vs. William Campbell-Surry County winner, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28 Games
Championship
» Semifinal winners at higher seed, 6 p.m.
VACA North Region Tournament
Tuesday’s Games
Quarterfinals
» Ridgeview Christian 56, United Christian Academy 32
» Mount Carmel Christian 81, Grace Christian 30
Friday’s Games
(at Ridgeview Christian)
Semifinals
» Mount Carmel Christian vs. Ridgeview Christian, 3 p.m.
» Regents School vs. Stuart Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
(at Ridgeview Christian)
Consolation
» Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.
Championship
» Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
