Valley District Tournament

Feb. 14 Games

Quarterfinals

» Turner Ashby 61, Waynesboro 18

» Broadway 53, Rockbridge County 46

Monday’s Games

Semifinals

» Spotswood 57, Harrisonburg 25

» Turner Ashby 74, Broadway 44

Wednesday’s Games

Championship

» Spotswood 67, Turner Ashby 33

Region 3C Tournament

Friday’s Games

Quarterfinals

» (5) Brookville at (4) Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

» (8) Liberty Christian Academy at (1) Spotswood, 6 p.m.

» (7) Fluvanna County at (2) Charlottesville, 6 p.m.

» (6) Western Albemarle at (3) Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 Games

Semifinals

» Brookville-Fort Defiance winner vs. LCA-Spotswood winner, TBA

» Western Albemarle-Turner Ashby winner vs. Fluvanna County-Charlottesville winner, TBA

Friday, Feb. 28 Games

Championship

» Semifinal winners at higher seed, TBA

Region 2B Tournament

Tuesday, Feb. 25 Games

Quarterfinals

» (6) Buffalo Gap at (3) Stuarts Draft, 5:30 p.m.

» (8) Clarke County at (1) Luray, 6:30 p.m.

» (7) Stonewall Jackson at (2) Strasburg, 7 p.m.

» (5) Page County at (4) Madison County, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27 Games

Semifinals

» Page County-Madison County winner vs. Clarke County-Luray winner, TBA » Buffalo Gap-Stuarts Draft winner vs. Stonewall Jackson-Strasburg winner, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 29 Games

Championship

(at Spotswood H.S.)

» Semifinal winners, TBA

Region 1B Tournament

Monday, Feb. 24 Games

Quarterfinals

» (7) Rappahannock County at (2) Riverheads, 6 p.m.

» (8) William Campbell at (1) Surry County, 6 p.m.

» (6) Sussex Central at (3) Cumberland, 6 p.m.

» (5) Altavista at (4) Franklin, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 Games

Semifinals

» Sussex Central-Cumberland winner vs. Rappahannock County-Riverheads winner, 6 p.m.

» Altavista-Franklin winner vs. William Campbell-Surry County winner, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28 Games

Championship

» Semifinal winners at higher seed, 6 p.m.

VACA North Region Tournament

Tuesday’s Games

Quarterfinals

» Ridgeview Christian 56, United Christian Academy 32

» Mount Carmel Christian 81, Grace Christian 30

Friday’s Games

(at Ridgeview Christian)

Semifinals

» Mount Carmel Christian vs. Ridgeview Christian, 3 p.m.

» Regents School vs. Stuart Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

(at Ridgeview Christian)

Consolation

» Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.

Championship

» Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

