When Buffalo Gap’s Annika Fisher runs a cross country race she has several opponents.
Of course she wants to defeat the rest of the runners in the race, but she is also competing against herself; always pushing to be faster with better times.
That inner fire gave her victories in a number of big meets this year: the Eastern Mennonite Cross Country Invitational, the Augusta County Invitational and the Region 2B meet. She also finished second in the Stonewall Jackson invitational for small and private schools.
And that inner drive took her to a third place finish in the state championships with a time of 19:37.8, the best of any area girl. It was, then, an easy decision to tap her as the area’s top female cross country runner.
“She definitely deserves it,” said Fisher’s coach, Amelia Coltrane, of the honor.
“Annika is the ideal athlete to coach. She works extremely hard and never complains. She has been so successful because of her dedication to get better. She has natural ability but the reason she is so good is because she works her butt off,” Coltrane added.
A senior, Fisher said she began running as a freshman after being encouraged by a friend from another school. She gravitated toward distance because “it requires a different kind of energy,” adding that when running long distances she has “time to think about pacing.”
Coltrane points to her runner’s work ethic as the reason for success.
“You can always count on her to try her best at practice. She runs extra mileage outside of practice and does extra at practice. She is a role model for everyone on the team. She is supportive of everyone and cheers everyone on at practice and at races,” Coltrane said.
“I like the feeling of pushing myself really hard during practice and the feeling of accomplishment afterwards,” Fisher explains.
After finishing 12th at the state meet last year, she was pleased with her third-place finish this year. She doesn’t hold any school records in cross country, but that finish is the best any Gap runner has done since 2007.
And, although her high school cross country career is over, she continues to run distance in both indoor and outdoor track.
“There are potentially some school records in track that I’d love to reach and I want to get some personal records in my events,” she said of her last two sports seasons as a Bison.
In addition to running, Fisher pushes herself in other ways. She is a member of the drama club, Latin club, National Honor Society and Student Council Association. She also attends the Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School in the STEM program.
After graduation she plans to attend college and major in architecture or engineering. Whether or not she continues her running career in college is still up in the air. If she attends a Division II or III school then she might consider running with a school team, she explained.
But that decision is still off in the future. For now she has to finish out the academic year and push herself harder in her final two track seasons. She is also quick to point out that her success has truly been a team effort.
“I have felt great support from both my school and my family, which I really appreciate,” she said.
