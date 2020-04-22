Buffalo Gap senior Annika Fisher didn’t know it at the time, but when she took home a state championship medal and two second place medals at the state indoor track meet recently, it was to be the last athletic competition of her high school career.
Her accomplishments that day make her an easy pick for The News Virginian's female indoor track athlete of the year, an honor that she shares with Stuarts Draft’s Leah Wood.
In the state meet, she finished second in the 1600 with a time of 5:18.93 and second in the 1000 with a time of 3:12.25. But it was the 4x400 relay, where she ran the second leg, which provided her that coveted state championship medal. Running with her were Olivia Kovesi, Kaley Kiracofe and Tara Cahill. Together they recorded the winning time of 4:23.62. In the regional event, Fisher took home top honors in both distance events as well as the relay.
The Gap distance runner, who consistently places among the top echelons of the state’s cross country, indoor and outdoor track competitions, was looking forward to continue her winning winter ways with a strong spring track season, but the COVID-19 pandemic has dashed those hopes.
“I am crushed about the cancellation, but I plan to keep running on my own to stay in shape and because I enjoy it. I will be attending college in the fall. I haven’t made a decision as to where, but I plan to run,” Fisher said.
Distance running has always appealed to Fisher.
“I prefer events where I don’t have to all-out sprint the entire time. I would rather have time to pace and strategize and then go all out for the kick,” she said.
At Buffalo Gap, the boys and the girls track runners all train together with head coach Jeff Keyser and assistant coach Amelia Coltrane overseeing one big team that, according to Fisher, “has a strong bond.”
“Coach Keyser has us do mixed relays of different distances, with runners of all levels and distances put together and that always makes practice fun,” she said.
For his part, Keyser is a big fan of his senior runner, whom he has coached and taught for the last four years.
“To say that Annika is a great student athlete would really be an understatement,” he said. “Annika is one of those rare students who does not come along very often. Her work ethic as a student and an athlete is second to none, and she is one of the hardest working athletes I have ever had the joy of coaching."
But what sets his senior runner apart from others, Coach Keyser added, is “her undying and loyal support of her teammates and peers.”
As if to echo her coach’s description, Fisher pointed to her bond with her relay teammates as “the defining characteristic of my senior season.”
“Kaley, Tara, Olivia and I have run a lot of practices together, gotten ourselves ready for a lot of races together, and ultimately celebrated a state title together. Getting to share in the experience of winning a state gold for the first time with the three of them made it that much more special and exciting. I will miss them and the rest of my team so much,” Fisher said.
