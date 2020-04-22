To say that the sky is the limit for Stuarts Draft's sophomore Leah Wood is not just speaking metaphorically.
Literally the sky is the limit for the rookie pole vaulter who recently took home the state title with a vault of 9 feet, 6 inches after being involved in the sport for less than a year. That state championship earned her the honor of being named, together with Buffalo Gap’s Annika Fisher, the area’s top female indoor track athlete by The News Virginian.
But how did an athlete at a school without a pole vault pit come to have a state champion pole vault title?
The answer goes back to Cougar track coach James Carter who decided that he wanted to add pole vaulting to the school’s program. Assistant track coach Melissa Nice knew of a track coach, Lance Carter, at Amherst High School who had experience vaulting and knew how to coach the event.
So the Draft coaches took five students over to Amherst to learn from coach Lance Carter, who picks up the story from there.
“(The Stuarts Draft group) came down on a Saturday and together my top vaulter and I showed them how to vault. They were all great athletes, but I could see that Leah had the tools of being a great vaulter,” he said.
The group came down once more in the spring of 2019 before the state outdoor track meet. After that, Leah’s parents continued to shuttle her over the mountain once or twice a week for individual lessons and as part of a pole vaulting club in Amherst.
“The idea of vaulting always sounded awesome to me, so when my track coach, James Carter, brought the sport into our track program I knew that I wanted to give it a shot,” Wood said. “The first time I tried to pole vault it was definitely nerve racking, but as soon as I started to vault more and more, I knew that I wanted to be good at the event.”
She points to coach Lance Carter as the reason behind her success.
“Coach Lance is always so positive with me and helps my confidence tremendously. The number of hours that he has put in to help me is amazing. I’m grateful for having such an amazing coach,” Wood said.
Even so, her rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Her first competition ever was last May at an outdoor track meet a week before the district meet. She did well enough to qualify for regionals and at regionals she qualified for states. She finished 13th at the state meet last year.
And then, after only having learned the sport a mere 9 or 10 months ago, she recently took home the state indoor pole vault title.
“It is tough to win the pole vault in your first year, but her drive and ability to work to get better are amazing,” said Lance Carter.
Advancing so far, so quickly, in a track and field event is partially because of a good coach and partially because of athleticism. She is one of the area’s top basketball players and excels in cross country and outdoor track as well. And even in indoor track, her versatility shines through as she also competes in the 200, 400, 800, triple jump, high jump and pole vault.
“She is an exceptional athlete with great speed and the ability to pick up the knowledge to be a good pole vaulter. She also has the drive as a competitor that makes her great,” Lance Carter said.
After working with her over the past year and watching her improvement, her pole vault coach sees big things in the future for his athlete.
“I can see Leah jumping much higher like I’ve seen her do in practice,” he said. “I was super proud of what she accomplished in her first year and expect great heights from her in the near future."
As for Wood, she is setting her sights on a vault of 11 feet, 7 inches, which would qualify her for the indoor national track meet next year. Amazingly, she has two more years of high school competition to improve her technique.
“My plan for next year is to work very hard to get stronger so that the vault will be easier. I also plan to perfect my technique and work on getting inverted in my vault,” the Cougar vaulter said.
Lance Carter added, “I've been a track and pole vault coach for 25 years now and she's one of the best I've coached. I can't wait to see what she does in the next two years.”
