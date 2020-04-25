Waynesboro senior Kristen Wagner has been swimming more than half her life — 10 years — and she would have it no other way.
“I love this sport for bringing me together with the most amazing people,” Wagner said. “The water is my home. When you dive in, the world goes quiet. It’s such a good stress reliever for me. I truly love it.”
Not only does Wagner love the sport, but she is awfully good at it as well. For that reason, she has been named The News Virginian’s top female swimmer for the area.
Even though high school swimming is considered a winter sport, many area swimmers, including Wagner, swim year-round, competing with an area club when they are not swimming for their school.
“These swimmers get up hours before their peers each morning to practice before they go to school,” said Waynesboro coach Catie Young. “They usually only break a total of three to four weeks per year, maybe one week in the spring and two to three weeks in late summer. They work very hard at swimming.”
Young added that Wagner brought maturity, leadership and flexibility to the team this year.
For Wagner, that hard work paid off all season as she made the cut for the state competition in her first dual meet. At states, she finished fourth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.17 and in a tie for seventh in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.02. She also teamed up with Haley Sheffield, Kali Jones and Emma Woodworth for a seventh-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay, and with Sheffield, Sydney Hill and Woodworth in the 400 freestyle relay for a sixth-place finish in the state meet.
A versatile swimmer, Wagner fluctuates between her favorite strokes but says that she always seems to come home to freestyle as her tried-and-true stroke. Through the years she has developed important preparation routines as she readies for her racing and she has learned how grow and learn from failure as well as success.
“I used to take constructive criticism horribly, but over the years I’ve grown increasingly more comfortable with it. I think one of the most crucial things contributing to my success has been listening to criticism and using it to my advantage,” she said.
Wagner will be taking that growth and maturity on to a higher level next year when she swims for the University of Tampa, one of the top Division II swim teams in the nation.
“I cannot wait,” she said. “I went on an official visit in October, and I just knew it was my future home.”
When she heads off to college, she will take with her many memories and successes from her time in the water with Waynesboro.
“High school swimming has easily been one of the best parts of my high school experience with the energy, the positivity and the community. I am infinitely thankful that I had the opportunity to complete my senior season and share the pool with the WHS swim team one last time. I will cherish every moment forever,” Wagner said.
