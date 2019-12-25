Pressure to perform certainly heightens following two triumphant seasons, but what happens when a team loses two key seniors and moves up to Class 3 in competition?
Apparently much of the same.
“After winning the Shenandoah District and Region 2B titles the past two years and playing in two consecutive state tournaments, our team certainly felt some pressure to continue performing at a high level,” said Wilson Memorial golf coach Jeff Jordan, who is in his fourth year of coaching the Green Hornets.
“However,” Jordan said, “having lost two key seniors the previous year and moving up to Class 3 this year, we began the season with a bit of uncertainty.”
Additionally, team members’ personal hardships as well as injuries presented new uncertainties. In fact, the team’s 2018 Shenandoah District player of the year and two-time all-state performer, Patrick Smith, tore his ACL in early 2019. Smith received clearance only days before the first district tournament where he competed and won, Jordan said.
The team thought it could compete in the Shenandoah District, but knew they would be up against strong teams in the Region 3C, he said.
But the Wilson golf team prevailed.
“Fortunately,” Jordan said, “we were blessed to win the district championship, finish a close second in the eight-team regional, and earn a berth into the Class 3 state tournament in Williamsburg where we finished fifth.”
Even with their obvious success in winning, Jordan said he is proudest of his players’ conduct.
“I am most proud of the way our kids represented themselves, their families, and our school,” Jordan said. “Golf is a very unique game because the player is his or her own referee. It presents ample opportunity to compromise your integrity for the sake of winning.”
“These players, however,” Jordan said, “have been committed to playing the right way and have consistently displayed a high level of integrity and sportsmanship. This is most important to me as a coach.”
Jordan described his team as a hardworking and “close-knit group of exceptional young people.” Jordan named off the achievements of many players who went the extra mile to better their games as well as two seniors, Ryan Ingersoll and Rafe Shumate, who played in football and cross country respectively, this past fall.
“They are just outstanding kids who will be successful at whatever they choose to do in the future because of their excellent work ethic,” Jordan said.
Asked what his goals are for next season, Jordan said they remain the same every year: “to be disciplined physically and mentally,” “to compete with great integrity” and “to accept victory and defeat with the right attitude.
“Preparing players for the future by equipping them to be better citizens, husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, etc., will always be our first priority as a golf program,” Jordan said.
“Winning is great, but competing hard and accepting victories humbly and failure graciously define true success,” Jordan said. “I believe this team possessed those qualities, and I am most proud of them for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.