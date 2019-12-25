Growing up in a golfing family has helped Wilson Memorial senior Patrick Smith launch an impressive high school golf career.
“Golf has been in my life since I was roughly about three years old,” Smith said.
The two-time all-state golfer has led the Hornets on the course ever since making the team as a freshman four seasons ago.
“Patrick has been a great asset to our program and is largely responsible for our success during his four years of high school golf,” said Wilson Memorial golf coach Jeff Jordan. “I have gotten to know him as a golfer and a person, and I believe he will be very successful in his future endeavors.”
During his time at Wilson, Smith has helped lead Wilson to three straight district titles, two regional titles and regional runner-up, and three straight state tournament berths in two different classifications.
Smith made the All-Shenandoah District team all four seasons and was the player of the year twice in the district. In addition, he was selected to the All-Regional team three times as well as being All-State twice.
Smith had a stroke average of 71.5 this season in district matches which ended up being under par.
Individually, Smith was fifth in the state competition as a sophomore and fourth as a freshman. He was second in his region in both 2018 and 2019.
But Smith’s success has been accompanied by numerous challenges.
“My biggest challenge was definitely tearing my ACL and meniscus in February of 2019,” Smith said. “With my senior golf season beginning in late July, I had very little time to recover and was cleared to play only days before our first tournament. This was very rough for me knowing I have potential to play at the next level. I dealt with this by working hard at physical therapy as I knew this would determine if I could get back on the course.”
He returned just in time, winning that first tournament at Ingleside.
Smith has also had to deal with significant health issues affecting his father, mother and grandfather during his playing time, Jordan said.
“In addition to his achievements on the course, Patrick had excelled in the classroom as well, carrying a cumulative 3.53 GPA,” Jordan said. “He is a member of First Baptist Church in Waynesboro and is active in community service as well. He has been a vocal leader for our team, and he has accomplished much while overcoming a great deal of personal adversity. Not only will I miss his contribution to our tournament scoring, but also his leadership and influence with our overall team. He has displayed uncommon integrity on the course and is a great credit to his family and school. He will be sorely missed by me, his teammates and our school.”
Smith’s plans after graduating from Wilson are undecided for the moment, but college golf is definitely an option.
Throughout his golf and academic success in high school, Smith has remained humble.
“I’ve learned much about who I am as an individual along with being thankful for all of my blessings,” Smith said. “I have many memories that come to mind. Staying with the same group of golfers from sophomore year until my senior year was very special. As a team, we became very close to one another. These will be moments I will never forget.”
