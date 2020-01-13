Green Hornets rally past Broadway in girls basketball

BROADWAY — Wilson Memorial used a 30-point outburst in the third quarter Monday night to rally past the Broadway Gobblers 72-50 in nondistrict girls basketball.
The Hornets trailed 27-25 at halftime before Korinne Baska, who scored 10 points in the second quarter, continued her torrid shooting in the third period with 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Serenity Stacy scored all eight of her points in the pivotal quarter.
Baska had a career performance, scoring 33 points and drilling five 3-pointers. Ashley Morani finished with 11 points for the Hornets.
Wilson (4-6) opens its Shenandoah District schedule Tuesday at county rival Riverheads.
