Class 3 Tournament
Friday, March 6
Quarterfinals
» Northside vs. Western Albemarle at Albemarle H.S., 7 p.m.
» Armstrong vs. Lakeland at King’s Fork H.S., 8 p.m.
» Liberty Christian Academy vs. Cave Spring at Roanoke College, 8:30 p.m.
» Petersburg vs. Central Woodstock at Strasburg H.S., 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Semifinals
» Northside-Western Albemarle winner vs. Armstrong-Lakeland winner
» Petersburg-Central Woodstock winner vs. Liberty Christian Academy-Cave Spring winner
Friday, March 13
Championship
(at VCU’s Siegel Center)
» Championship semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
Class 2 Tournament
Friday, March 6
Quarterfinals
» Stuarts Draft vs. John Marshall at Huguenot H.S., 8 p.m.
» Brunswick vs. East Rockingham at Spotswood H.S., 7 p.m.
» Central Wise vs. Radford at Roanoke College, 5 p.m.
» Glenvar vs. Gate City at Virginia H.S., 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Semifinals
» Stuarts Draft-John Marshall winner vs. Brunswick-East Rockingham winner
» Glenvar-Gate City winner vs. Central Wise-Radford winner
Thursday, March 12
Championship
(at VCU’s Siegel Center)
» Championship semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
Class 1 Tournament
Friday, March 6
Quarterfinals
» Mathews vs. Riverheads at Stuarts Draft H.S., 6 p.m.
» Sussex Central vs. Colonial Beach at Caroline H.S., 6 p.m.
» Grundy vs. Parry McCluer at Rockbridge County H.S., 7 p.m.
» Auburn vs. Eastside at U.Va.-Wise, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Semifinals
» Sussex Central-Colonial Beach winner vs. Mathews-Riverheads winner
» Auburn-Eastside winner vs. Grundy-Parry McCluer winner
Thursday, March 12
Championship
(at VCU’s Siegel Center)
» Championship semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
