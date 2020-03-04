Class 3 Tournament

Friday, March 6

Quarterfinals

» Northside vs. Western Albemarle at Albemarle H.S., 7 p.m.

» Armstrong vs. Lakeland at King’s Fork H.S., 8 p.m.

» Liberty Christian Academy vs. Cave Spring at Roanoke College, 8:30 p.m.

» Petersburg vs. Central Woodstock at Strasburg H.S., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Semifinals

» Northside-Western Albemarle winner vs. Armstrong-Lakeland winner

» Petersburg-Central Woodstock winner vs. Liberty Christian Academy-Cave Spring winner 

Friday, March 13

Championship

(at VCU’s Siegel Center) 

» Championship semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class 2 Tournament

Friday, March 6

Quarterfinals

» Stuarts Draft vs. John Marshall at Huguenot H.S., 8 p.m.

» Brunswick vs. East Rockingham at Spotswood H.S., 7 p.m.

» Central Wise vs. Radford at Roanoke College, 5 p.m.

» Glenvar vs. Gate City at Virginia H.S., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Semifinals

» Stuarts Draft-John Marshall winner vs. Brunswick-East Rockingham winner

» Glenvar-Gate City winner vs. Central Wise-Radford winner 

Thursday, March 12

Championship

(at VCU’s Siegel Center) 

» Championship semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

Class 1 Tournament

Friday, March 6

Quarterfinals

» Mathews vs. Riverheads at Stuarts Draft H.S., 6 p.m.

» Sussex Central vs. Colonial Beach at Caroline H.S., 6 p.m.

» Grundy vs. Parry McCluer at Rockbridge County H.S., 7 p.m.

» Auburn vs. Eastside at U.Va.-Wise, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Semifinals

» Sussex Central-Colonial Beach winner vs. Mathews-Riverheads winner

» Auburn-Eastside winner vs. Grundy-Parry McCluer winner 

Thursday, March 12

Championship

(at VCU’s Siegel Center) 

» Championship semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

