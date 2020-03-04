Class 3 Tournament
Friday, March 6
Quarterfinals
» Abingdon vs. Spotswood at East Rockingham H.S., 7 p.m.
» Turner Ashby vs. Lord Botetourt at Roanoke College, 6:45 p.m.
» Brentsville District vs. Lakeland at King’s Fork H.S., 6 p.m.
» Booker T. Washington vs. George Mason at George Marshall H.S., 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Semifinals
» Abingdon-Spotswood winner vs. Brentsville District-Lakeland winner
» Booker T. Washington-George Mason winner vs. Turner Ashby-Lord Botetourt winner
Friday, March 13
Championship
(at VCU’s Siegel Center)
» Championship semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 2 Tournament
Friday, March 6
Quarterfinals
» Poquoson vs. Luray at Page County H.S., 6:30 p.m.
» Strasburg vs. Thomas Jefferson-Richmond at Huguenot H.S., 6 p.m.
» Gate City vs. Floyd County at Auburn H.S., 6 p.m.
» Martinsville vs. Union at U.Va.-Wise, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Semifinals
» Strasburg-Thomas Jefferson-Richmond winner vs. Poquoson-Luray winner
» Martinsville-Union winner vs. Gate City-Floyd County winner
Thursday, March 12
Championship
(at VCU’s Siegel Center)
» Championship semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
Class 1 Tournament
Friday, March 6
Quarterfinals
» Riverheads vs. Rappahannock at Lancaster H.S., 6 p.m.
» Lancaster vs. Surry County at Sussex Central H.S., 7 p.m.
» Honaker vs. George Wythe-Wytheville at Pulaski County H.S., 7 p.m.
» Galax vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring at E&H College, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Semifinals
» Riverheads-Rappahannock winner vs. Lancaster-Surry County winner
» Galax-Patrick Henry Glade Spring winner vs. Honaker-George Wythe-Wytheville winner
Thursday, March 12
Championship
(at VCU’s Siegel Center)
» Championship semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.