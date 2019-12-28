Hornets boys basketball gains first win over Knights, 62-54

FISHERSVILLE — The Wilson Memorial boys basketball team picked up its first win of the young season on Saturday night, defeating visiting Turner Ashby 62-54.
It was a come-from-behind effort, as the Hornets (1-3) outscored TA 27-13 in the final period.
“We stopped making mistakes,” said senior Matt Poole. “We had no turnovers in the fourth quarter.”
Poole led the Hornets with 20 points, hitting a trio of three-pointers.
Until the comeback, the Knights were the superior team, taking a 41-34 lead with 32 seconds left in the third period on an assist from Jalin Quintanilla to Nico Valle.
But from there, the Green Hornets dominated, tying the game at 43-all on a traditional three-point play from Poole and going ahead for good on a three-pointer from Gabriel LaGrua with 4:29 remaining in the game.
“We had five seniors on the floor during that run,” said Wilson Memorial High Head Coach Jeremy Hartman. “We used a little veteran savvy.”
Turner Ashby came out firing to begin the game, scoring nine unanswered points against the stunned Hornets.
But Wilson gradually edged back, outscoring the Knights 20-12 in the second quarter to take a one-point lead (28-27) into halftime.
In the third quarter, it was TA’s turn to take the momentum, scoring on several second opportunities and driving the lane against the Hornets.
Later, after Wilson regained the upper hand, the Knights (2-6) made one final attempt to take the win when Ethan Gerber’s three-pointer trimmed Wilson’s lead to 53-50 with three minutes to play.
Forced to play the foul game, the Knights were unable to cut the margin and the Hornets ran out the clock.
“I think their physicality finally wore us down,” said TA first-year Head Coach Bryan Mathews.
Leading the Knights were Valle and Tyson Snow with 10 points each.
In addition to Poole, Zakar Woodson and Gabe LaGrua were in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Senior Emmanuel Gunter led Wilson on the boards with eight rebounds.
Next up for Wilson is a rematch at home on Monday against Spotswood.
“We will need to be scrappy and get after it — and take care of the ball better than we did the first time against them,” Hartman said.
Hartman noted that the Hornets moving up to Class 3 has seen Wilson facing a much tougher schedule.
“We wanted to schedule Class 3 competition [Western Albemarle, Waynesboro, E.C. Glass for example] and private school Miller. We didn’t schedule any cupcakes before district play,” Hartman said.
Turner Ashby’s next game is at home against Buffalo Gap on January 2.
