FISHERSVILLE — Unbeaten Turner Ashby gave Wilson Memorial a tutorial into life in the world of Class 3 girls’ basketball Saturday night as the Knights whipped the rusty and turnover-happy Green Hornets 47-36 in nondistrict play.
Wilson (2-2) hadn’t played since Dec. 12, and a welcome back to the hardwood against the rejuvenated Knights wasn’t exactly what the Hornets needed.
Wilson’s inactivity showed the whole game. The Hornets hit only 12 field goals, while turning the ball over 30 times and converting just 4-of-16 foul shots.
“We have to come ready to play,” Wilson Memorial Head Coach Jackie Bryan said. “TA has played twice as many games as us, and it showed. It’s tough not playing for over two weeks. We played like it was our first game of the season. We need to finish our free throws and layups.”
TA’s program has struggled the last few years with below .500 records after winning the state title in 2015, but the Knights have returned to their old form, reeling off eight straight wins to start the season. TA is positioning itself to be a force again in Region 3C and beyond, which is where the Hornets hope to find themselves in their inaugural Class 3 season.
The Knights won the game, but it was far from a masterpiece in their second-lowest scoring output of the season.
“That one won’t be hanging in the Louvre,” said longtime TA Head Coach Rob Lovell as he walked out of the locker room. “Both teams struggled from the holiday break, and maybe a little from playing on a Saturday.”
Although TA, which has no seniors on the roster, never found any offensive consistency until the second half, the defense was there from the start.
“The defense was solid throughout,” said Lovell, who is in his 28th season at the helm of the Knights. “We are always impressing upon the girls to show up every night and play defense. There are nights like this one where the offense isn’t clicking, but there is never a reason not to play defense.”
The first quarter was a sea of turnovers as the teams combined for 18, but Wilson’s 10 miscues led to eight points for the Knights during a 10-2 run that turned a 5-2 deficit into a 12-7 lead.
Brooke Cason, who ended the first period with a basket for the Hornets, tied the game at 12 to begin the second quarter with her second 3-pointer of the game.
TA responded with a 6-0 spurt, and maintained the upper hand the rest of the way, leading 24-20 at the break. Wilson somehow managed to stay within striking distance despite again hurting itself with seven more turnovers in the quarter.
Neither team scored for more than three minutes to begin the second half before TA’s Alyssa Swartley tallied three points for a 27-20 margin. McKenna Vess drained a 3-pointer to break the Hornets’ drought, slicing the deficit to 27-23, but Wilson never got any closer.
TA finished the quarter on an 8-2 surge, powered by triples from Addie Riner and Gracie Moyers, for a 35-25 advantage.
Becca Shiflet scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth period as the Knights maintained their comfortable lead.
“Shiflet took over in the fourth,” Lovell said. “She has that ability.”
Leah Kiracofe led the Knights with 13 points, while Shiflet had her 12 and Riner 10.
For the Hornets, Korinne Baska tallied 12 and Cason contributed 11, including a trio of 3s.
Wilson continues its Class 3 baptism Monday with a home clash against defending state champion Spotswood, which will come into the contest on a two-game losing streak. Then the Hornets finish the week against Miller School and Class 4 Pulaski County on Thursday and Friday, respectively, at Spotswood High School.
“We have to show we can play at this level,” Bryan said. “We just have to keep plugging away.”
TA won the jayvee game 32-15. Aaliyah Taylor led the Hornets with six points and Elise Bradley added five.
