RICHMOND — Fast-paced basketball games are sometimes said to resemble track meets.
And John Marshall may as well have qualified for the Olympics Friday night in the Class 2 quarterfinal against Stuarts Draft at Huguenot High School. The Justices raced past the Cougars 136-99 behind Roosevelt Wheeler’s game-high 26 points.
“It was tough, we were tired,” said Jayem guard Elijah Seward, with a breathless laugh. Stuarts Draft rotates about 15 players, constantly subbing five players off and on in order to push the pace and play a frenetic style. They also feature a lineup full of long-range shooters.
“But you gotta fight through. We practiced on it all week, defending stuff like that — running them off the 3-point line, defending the multiple subs.”
Seward finished with 14 points, and fed Wheeler for a few of his roughly 10 emphatic dunks. No Stewards Draft player exceeded Wheeler’s shoulders in height.
“Just get it to Rose (Wheeler) and get out the way,” Seward said of his high-flying big man.
Jason Nelson scored 22, Dana Woodley had 21 and Reginald Robertson chipped in 19 for the Justices.
The Cougars (16-10) led three three separate times in a mostly back-and-forth first quarter. Loose balls went flying, both teams brought out full-court presses and Stuarts Draft seemingly had a long 3-pointer to answer every Wheeler dunk — at least early on.
But after a 14-14 tie with 2:22 to play in the first, John Marshall (20-2) clamped down defensively and closed the quarter on a 14-3 run fueled by backcourt steals and transition buckets to take a 28-17 lead into the second period. The Justices led by double-figures the rest of the way.
“A little bit of defense,” said John Marshall coach Tytrail White of the turnaround in the first quarter.
“They were just trying to play fast, take quick shots and dictate tempo. We just needed to stay near the basket and make the simple plays.”
Cougars Kevin Ooten and Mark Rodgers hit six 3-pointers apiece to each post 21 points. Rodgers hit a couple from way outside the arc, drawing oohs and aahs from both sides of the stands once the game’s outcome was no longer in question.
Whenever Ooten got the ball on the perimeter, voices from the John Marshall bench called out “hot hand, hot hand,” urging their defenders to run him off the 3-point line.
John Marshall slowly stretched its lead out the rest of the game, taking a 57-42 lead into the half. Then Jayem began the third period with a knockout-blow of a run — in the blink of an eye, the score was 74-44. The Justices hit 100 points before the end of the third period.
After the game, White was content with how his team handled the pace of play. But he said in order to win a state title, the Justices have got to keep working on the less glorious side of the floor.
“Defensively, we gotta get better,” White said. With the win, John Marshall advances to take on East Rockingham (25-2) in the Class 2 semifinal Tuesday at Spotswood High School.
Between now and then, they'll probably be well served to cut back on the sprints in practice.
The 235-point total is the fifth-highest in a boys basketball game in VHSL history. John Marshall's 136 points is the sixth-highest by a single team, per the VHSL record book. The records are 269 (Whitewood 155, Rocky Gap 114 on 1/14/70) and 173 (Booker T. Washington (Norfolk) on 2/24/61), respectively.
