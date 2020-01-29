FORT DEFIANCE — Kirby Ransome dropped in 29 points for a career high to lead the Fort Defiance girls basketball team to a 52-38 win Wednesday over visiting Broadway.
The sophomore guard scored all of her team’s 13 first-quarter points as the Indians led 13-9 after one.
“Kirby got hot early and the kids did a good job of finding her,” said Fort head coach Patrick Hartley.
Included in the first period barrage were four 3-pointers.
The Indians increased their lead to 27-16 by halftime as the Indians’ defense clamped down on Broadway center Anna Swartz.
“We played multiple defenses and our young kids gave us some good minutes,” Hartley said. “Gracie Michael did a nice job on Swartz while she was in there.”
The Gobblers made a run in the third quarter, cutting the Fort lead to 28-23 on a three-pointer by Savannah Copenhaver and a bucket from Hannah Phares to Aliza Lokey.
From there, the Indians made a nice spurt, going on a 10-2 run to end the period.
The Indians took their largest lead of the game (46-29) with 3:48 left in the game on two free throws from junior Jordan Schulz.
But the Gobblers had one more charge with seven unanswered points before the Indians closed it out.
“The kids responded as a group,” Hartley said after the Indians’ victory over their former Valley District rival.
Fort Defiance (13-2 overall, 4-1 Shenandoah) hosts Staunton on Friday to begin the second rotation of Shenandoah District matchups.
Lillian Berry chipped in with 10 points for the Fort, while Phares led Broadway with a dozen points.
Fort senior Bri Allen contributed nine rebounds and three steals while Berry had five rebounds and three steals.
Swartz blocked four shots and had six rebounds for Broadway (5-13).
