FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial junior guard Korinne Baska poured in 35 points Friday night, including the 1,000th point of her career, to lead the Hornets to a hard-fought 66-59 victory over Buffalo Gap in Shenandoah District girls basketball action.
Baska scored 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Hornets rallied from a six-point deficit in the final four minutes.
The Hornets used a 7-2 run to start the second quarter to open up a 10-point lead over the Bison. Baska scored all seven points during the run for a 24-14 Wilson advantage.
Gap responded with a 10-2 rally to close the quarter, cutting the deficit to two points. Amaya Lucas, who scored 25 points for the Bison, tallied seven during the Gap rally as the first half ended with Wilson holding a 26-24 lead.
Three points by Ashley Morani and a bucket by Baska gave Wilson an eight-point, 36-28, lead early in the third period, but once again Gap came storming back. A 15-4 run turned the eight-point deficit into a three-point Gap lead.
A 3-pointer by Kailey Acord and a three-point play by Lucas pulled Gap even at 40-40 before a 3-pointer by Bayleigh Hoover moved Gap to the lead, 43-40. Madison Flint hit two free throws for the Hornets, but Lucas countered with a layup, giving the Bison a 45-42 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Gap had control of the tempo early in the fourth quarter and led by six, 53-47, on a driving layup by Lucas.
Wilson coach Jackie Bryan then turned to pressure defense in an effort to speed up the pace and the Hornets responded with a 13-0 run to overtake the Bison.
“The press helped us a lot,” said Bryan. “For whatever reason, we were tentative on defense tonight. I just told them in the locker room after the game that I was glad my team showed up to play in the fourth quarter.”
Baska fueled the decisive run, scoring nine of the 13 points. Baska converted a three-point play and added a layup to make it a one-point game, 53-52. LeAnna Rankin followed with a pair of free throws to give Wilson the lead, 54-53, with 1:53 left to play.
Baska drove the baseline for a bucket that put her over the 1,000-point mark and pushed the lead to three, 56-53, with 1:30 remaining. A steal and layup by Baska increased the advantage to five before Flnnt capped the 13-0 run with a bucket to make it 60-53 with 1:08 left.
A 3-pointer by Hoover pulled Gap to within four points with 16 seconds left, but Flint answered with a 3-point play to close out the 66-59 Wilson victory.
“Korinne had a great game,” said Bryan, “and we had other girls step up and play well. Brooke Cason had 15 rebounds and that was huge. LeAnna Rankin hit some big free throws and so did Madison (Flint). I’m pleased with the way we played in the fourth quarter and happy to get that win.”
In addition to Baska’s 35 points, Flint scored 14 points and Ashley Morani added eight. Gap’s Lucas got help at the offensive end from Hoover who scored nine points and Claran Massie who added eight.
Buffalo Gap won the junior varsity game, 34-25.
