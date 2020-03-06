LANCASTER — Hannah Grubb’s fourth 3-pointer of the night put Riverheads in front for good, and the Gladiators scored their final five points from the free-throw line in a 58-52 double-overtime girls basketball win over Rappahannock on Friday night at Lancaster Court House in Class 1 state tournament quarterfinals.
The victory propels Riverheads into the semifinal round where they will face Surry County on Tuesday night at Sussex Central High School. The game is a rematch of last week’s Region 1B championship, which the Cougars won 50-44. Surry County also eliminated the Gladiators 74-54 in last year’s state semifinals in a game also played at Sussex Central.
Surry County defeated Lancaster 54-27 in its quarterfinal.
“We worked hard, which was no surprise,” first-year Riverheads head coach Preston Woods said. “When you work hard, good things happen, and that’s what I’ve been preaching all year long. A lot of good things happened for us tonight.”
Rappahannock (20-7) was plagued by turnovers (26), especially during the second quarter when Riverheads (15-8) rattled off nine unanswered points to construct a 28-20 lead.
Rappahannock surrendered possession on 10 occasions during the second period. Riverheads converted those miscues into 11 points.
“We gotten after it defensively every single possession of every game,” Woods said. “I’m a defensive guy and that’s something I’ve emphasized all season.”
The Raiders trailed by as many as five points (46-41) in the fourth quarter, but held Riverheads scoreless over the final 2:37 of regulation.
Rappahannock forced the first overtime when Dayona Jackson, who had a game-high 18 points, banked in a 3-pointer with 17 seconds on the clock.
After Natasia Fauntleroy gave Rappahannock a 48-46 lead to open the first extra session, Riverheads scored four points from the charity stripe as both teams encountered difficulty scoring from the floor.
Rappahannock eventually sent the game into a second overtime on Nakiya West’s second-chance basket at the buzzer.
The Raiders won the second overtime tip, but misfired on three shots during its initial possession.
Grubb then drained a 3-pointer from the left wing to give Riverheads a 53-50 lead.
“I thought she did a good job of finding the open spot and getting her feet set,” Woods said. “She’s pretty deadly when she does that.”
The Gladiators’ Savanna Crawford then netted three points from the free-throw line, while Grubb and Tyree also sank foul shots during the final minute.
Rappahannock missed four shots from the floor and committed three turnovers in the second overtime.
Both teams struggled from the line. Riverheads converted 16-of-33 attempts, while Rappahannock was 11-of-22.
Grubb and Tyree scored 17 points apiece for the winners, while Dayton Moore contributed 11 points.
